Taliban officials praise Afghanistan’s first sports car. It has an engine from a 2000 Toyota Corolla.

Afghanistan unveiled a supercar that's powered by a 2000 Toyota Corolla engine.

A staff of engineers and designers constructed what could also be Afghanistan’s first sports activities automotive.

The automotive’s energy depends on a modded 2000 Toyota Corolla engine, in accordance with a Tolo Information report.

The Taliban’s spokesperson shared a video of the automotive, referred to as Mada 9, doing donuts within the snow.

On Sunday, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s official spokesperson, shared a video on Twitter of the automotive doing donuts within the snow. He mentioned the automotive was an honor for the nation, in accordance with The Telegraph.

The car, named Mada 9, was constructed over 5 years by an organization named Entop with a staff of 30 engineers and designers from the Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute, in accordance with a report by Tolo Information, an area Afghanistan information channel.

The top of the college, Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, informed the outlet that the engine is “highly effective sufficient” to permit the motive force to extend the velocity. However, he famous, the engine is from a 2000 Toyota Corolla.

“The primary goal is to put in an electrical engine in it,” he added.

It is unclear what the automotive’s specs are or how briskly it could actually go. There aren’t any movies of the automotive shifting at excessive speeds or making troublesome maneuvers exterior of the video shared by the Taliban’s spokesperson.

Mohammad Riza Ahmadi, the designer of Mada 9, informed Tolo Information that he hopes the automotive will probably be a beacon for the embattled nation.

“This automotive will probably be an envoy and can drive throughout Afghanistan and convey the worth of data to the individuals,” he mentioned.

One promotional video of the automotive begins with a shot of the desert ground, strewn with bullets, earlier than it closes in on a raveled man. After he steps throughout a pathway of bullets, the person walks as much as a coated car to lastly unveil the Mada 9.

Afghanistan’s economic system has collapsed because the Taliban’s takeover of the nation in August 2021. In accordance with the U.S. Insitute of Peace, the nation’s economic system has shrunk 20 to 30 p.c inside a 12 months below the regime’s management.

Greater than one million Afghans fled the nation between October 2021 and January 2022, The New York Occasions reported, citing migration researchers.

In January 2022, United Nations Secretary-Normal Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm to nations in regards to the dire state of the nation.

“Six months after the takeover by the Taliban, Afghanistan is hanging by a thread,” he mentioned. “For Afghans, each day life has turn into a frozen hell.”

Ahmadi, the automotive designer, informed Tolo Information that the automotive has obtained gives however just isn’t on the market. The Mada 9 will probably be showcased throughout Afghanistan and maybe be exhibited internationally, he mentioned.

