Taliban make promises – US government skeptical | free press

Kabul/Washington (dpa) – The militant Islamist Taliban claim they want more political forces to join power in Afghanistan. That said the longtime spokesman for the Islamists, Sabiullah Mujahid, at his first public press conference in Kabul on Tuesday.

“When the government is formed, everyone has a share in it.” The Islamists struggled to allay other terrible fears and bring the people of the country to safety. National Security Adviser to US President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, reacted cautiously to the statements. However, he said the Taliban had promised to leave civilians at the Kabul airport undisturbed so they could leave the country.

After their swift conquest and the flight of President Ashraf Ghani, the Taliban effectively took power in the country on Sunday. Many Afghans now fear a return to the Islamists’ reign of terror in the 1990s, in which, for example, women were banned from public life and the ideas of the Islamists were enforced with barbaric punishments. Many who worked for the government, the armed forces or foreigners fear possible retaliation from the Islamists.

The airport in the capital Kabul is now under the control of the US military. The American soldiers must guarantee the safety of the airport and organize the evacuation of, among others, Americans and former Afghan employees of the American armed forces who fear for their lives.

Taliban spokesman Mujahid tried to allay fears of retaliation. The Taliban were not hostile to anyone. He assured his compatriots – including those who had opposed the Islamists – that a general amnesty would apply. This also applies to former translators of foreign armed forces. They also pardoned all soldiers who fought with them in recent years.

Mujahid also assured that the security of the embassies and the city of Kabul would be guaranteed. The Taliban also campaigned for women’s rights under Islamic Sharia law, he confirmed. Women can be involved in health care, education and other fields. The media need not worry either. They must remain impartial and the content must not conflict with Islamic values. When asked about the deaths of many innocent civilians, he said it had happened unintentionally.

Exactly how the country will be governed in the future, what a government will look like, what name and structure it should have, is still unclear. Taliban deputy chief Mullah Baradar landed on Tuesday in Kandahar in the south of the country. He is the highest-ranking Islamists to date to have officially arrived in Afghanistan. It is not known where Taliban leader Haibatullah Achundzada is. According to intelligence, Baradar will be given a post similar to that of a prime minister (“Sadr-e Asam”) and lead all ministers.

In Kabul, the Islamists took over more and more authorities and ministries on the third day after the seizure of power. City residents said more shops had opened and more people were on the streets. A resident of Pul-e Sorch said the Taliban used loudspeaker cars to urge people to accept them without fear. Everything is normal, everyone is brothers. However, in recent days there have been reports of security incidents in the city. Taliban fighters allegedly gained access to residential buildings and took cars.

Chaos continued around the city’s airport. The runway was operational again on Tuesday, but hundreds of people continued to try to get onto the site and get a seat on an evacuation flight. An eyewitness reported that the Taliban would beat people and shoot them into the air to disperse them. Yet people kept trying.

Air traffic came to a standstill on Monday because the airport was busy. The US military tried to push them back with warning shots.

Biden’s security adviser Sullivan said the Taliban had promised to let civilians into the Kabul airport unimpeded. The pledge is believed to last until the end of the month, but the exact schedule and procedure is being discussed with the Taliban.

Sullivan would not commit to whether US soldiers would remain in Afghanistan until all planned evacuations were completed. When asked, he said that according to US findings, people “generally” manage to reach the airport. “There have been instances where we have been told that people have been turned away, pushed back or even beaten.” These matters would be raised with the Taliban.

When asked whether he trusted the Taliban’s conciliatory statements, Sullivan said, “This is not about trust.” The Taliban should be measured by their words. When asked about potential US leverage to put pressure on the Islamists, Sullivan cited sanctions and steps to internationally condemn and isolate them. It wasn’t more specific.

According to US reports, the Taliban, as they advanced, brought under their control to a significant extent weapons and other equipment of the Afghan security forces. While there is no exact list of where all the military items are now, Sullivan said a “fair amount” of them had gone to the Taliban. “And of course we don’t have the impression that they are happy to hand it over to us at the airport.”