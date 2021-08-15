Taliban in the presidential palace in Kabul | free press

Kabul (dpa) – After the Taliban’s rapid conquest in Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad. Earlier this weekend, Islamist insurgents had captured other major cities in the crisis state and also surrounded the capital, Kabul.

On Sunday evening, Taliban fighters then entered the metropolis and also occupied the presidential palace.

Given the explosive situation, the federal government under great pressure began to evacuate the staff of the German embassy. Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) announced that on Sunday the first relatives must leave the country. In addition, the Bundeswehr transport planes would leave on Monday evening to fly people further out. The embassy in Kabul was initially closed and the employees there were taken to the military section of the airport. The US also began to evacuate their embassy.

Ghani wrote on Facebook to justify his escape, otherwise countless compatriots would have been killed and the city of Kabul destroyed. “I decided to go to avoid this bloodshed.” The Taliban had won their power by force of arms and were now responsible for protecting the lives, property and honor of the civilians.

The chairman of the National Council for Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, expressed his outrage. He said in a video message that God holds Ghani responsible. The people will also condemn him. Abdullah gave no information about where Ghani left. Local media reported that he flew to Tajikistan.

The Taliban had taken almost all provincial capitals in the past week and a half. Many had fallen on her without a fight. They captured Mazar-i-Sharif in the north on Saturday evening (local time) and Jalalabad in the east on Sunday morning. Until a few weeks ago there was a large military camp in Mazar-i-Sharif and the German soldiers did not withdraw there until the end of June. The Bundeswehr recently trained Afghan security forces as part of NATO’s “Resolute Support” mission.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken again defended the withdrawal of troops, but admitted that the United States was also surprised by the events. “We see that the armed forces were unable to defend the country – and faster than we expected.”

The Taliban tried to allay the population’s fear of chaos and violence. Suhail Shahin, a negotiator during talks with the Afghan government in Qatar, told the BBC: “We assure the people (…) in the city of Kabul that their assets and their lives are safe.” There will be no revenge on anyone.

In a further statement that evening, the Taliban said they had received reports that police stations and ministries had been abandoned. The security forces have fled. To avoid looting or harming other people, the Taliban leadership instructed its fighters to enter the areas from which the enemy had fled.

The US embassy in Kabul ordered his compatriots to get to safety. “The security situation in Kabul is changing rapidly, including at the airport. There are reports that the airport has come under fire; that’s why we’re instructing American citizens to get to safety,” a warning reads.

Bundeswehr paratroopers are scheduled to fly to Kabul in military transporters this Monday. According to information from security circles, a crisis support team (KuT) consisting of experts from different ministries will arrive on the same day. In the Uzbek capital Tashkent, a second KuT has to organize a hub for saving people. It is the largest evacuation operation of the Bundeswehr to date. The US also began to evict their embassy and move their personnel to an airport location, as confirmed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Russia, on the other hand, does not want to leave its embassy for the time being, as Afghan foreign ministry representative Samir Kabulov told Interfax. France also wants to keep its message open: it will be moved to the airport, where every effort will be made to continue issuing visas to Afghan local staff and other vulnerable groups, the foreign ministry said. The Ministry of Defense will also send military reinforcements to the United Arab Emirates to facilitate evacuation flights to Abu Dhabi.

When asked, NATO said: “We are helping to keep the Kabul airport running so that Afghanistan stays connected to the world. We also maintain our diplomatic presence in Kabul.”

Chaotic scenes unfolded in Kabul on Sunday. There was a shooting in front of a bank, a resident of the city said. Many people tried to withdraw their savings and run errands. A soldier from Kabul said his entire unit had taken off their uniforms.

A resident of the Kart-e Tschar district said in the evening that the Islamists were already at the local police station. During the night, several Kabul residents reported hearing isolated gunshots. Many people had barricaded themselves at home.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Western states not to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new government without prior consultation. Johnson said after a meeting of the national security cabinet that it was “very important that the West works together to make this new government – be it the Taliban or anyone else – understand that no one wants Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for terrorism again.”

Albania and Kosovo want to temporarily receive Afghan refugees who are now at risk in their country. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani said on Facebook. It is about taking in refugees who are later brought to the US.