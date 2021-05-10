Taliban declare a three-day ceasefire at the end of Ramadan | Free press

The security situation in Afghanistan remains tense. There have been countless battles in recent days. For the traditional sugar festival, the fighting has to be suspended.

Kabul (AP) – In Afghanistan, the militant Islamist Taliban have announced a three-day ceasefire for the upcoming holidays at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

According to a Taliban statement released Monday evening, all Taliban fighters are ordered to cease offensive operations across the country from the first to the third day of the traditional sugar festival. The holidays, also known as Eid al-Fitr, start on Wednesdays or Thursdays, depending on the moon sighting.

The statement prohibited Taliban fighters from visiting government-controlled areas or allowing “enemy personnel” access to areas controlled by the Islamists. A response from the government in Kabul is still pending.

By the end of Ramadan, the Taliban had already stopped the fire in the past. In 2018, many Taliban fighters visited government-run areas, and there were scenes of reconciliation with security forces.

The security situation in Afghanistan is tense. Since the official withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan on May 1, the Taliban have launched several offensives in various provinces. Some of them were successful, others were able to fend off the government’s security forces. Monday night there were also numerous skirmishes.

