Taliban conquer Afghanistan’s third largest city | free press

Kabul (AP) – Afghanistan’s third-largest city fell to the militant Islamist Taliban. The main government institutions in Herat in the west of the country are in the hands of the Islamists, three local officials from the German news agency confirmed on Thursday.

The strategic city of Gasni in the southeast did not fall until Thursday morning (local time). The second largest city, Kandahar, is also fiercely contested.

The fall of the historic city of Herat, with an estimated 600,000 inhabitants, was preceded by weeks of attacks on the city. The Taliban were initially held in check by the security forces and militias of local politician and former warlord Ismail Chan, and in some cases were also pushed back.

Provincial Councils have been reporting increasing fighting in Herat since Thursday afternoon (local time). The Taliban had entered the city from the east and reached the governor’s seat at a height of 200 meters. Ismail Chan’s militias were repelling an attack by the Islamists in the west of the city. They have also advanced from the north, says another provincial council.

On Thursday evening (local time), the governor’s palace, police headquarters and prison finally came under Taliban control. As in other cities they had conquered, the Islamists released the prisoners. The security forces have not fought, said provincial councilor Ghulam Habib Haschimi.

Only the forces of the popular uprising recently convened by Ismail Khan had resisted taking the city, Hashimi said. The governor and other officials had withdrawn to a military base near the airport. It was not immediately clear where Ismail Chan, one of the leaders of the Northern Alliance, had helped the US oust the Taliban in 2001.

According to local officials, the Taliban had repeatedly invaded the city for short-term attacks in recent weeks and then immediately withdrew. With this, and with selfies of yourself in the city on social media, they had spread disgust among the citizens, the spokesman for the governor of Herat province said.

The strategic city of Gasni in the southeast of the country fell to the Taliban on Thursday morning (local time). Thursday evening (local time) there were also reports that the country’s second-largest city, Kandahar, may have been taken by Islamists. The telephone connections with the province were not working.

With the city of Herat, 11 of the 34 provincial capitals fell to the Islamists in less than a week. Most of it is located in the north of the country. Gasni is the closest of all fallen towns to Kabul.

Since the withdrawal of US and NATO forces began in early May, the Taliban have made huge gains in territory. From 1996 until the US-led intervention in 2001, Islamists controlled large parts of Afghanistan. The withdrawal is now more than 95 percent complete. The German Bundeswehr and soldiers from other NATO countries have already left Afghanistan.

Given this rapid conquest, US intelligence agencies, according to a media report, expect the capital Kabul could fall into Islamist hands within 30 to 90 days, the Washington Post reported this week, citing unnamed US intelligence sources.

US President Joe Biden defended the withdrawal of the US military on Tuesday. Afghans must now “fight for their own state,” he said at the White House in Washington.