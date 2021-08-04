Taliban claim attack in Kabul | free press

A car bomb explodes near the home of the defense minister in Kabul, killing at least 13 people. The Taliban are now committed to the attack.

Kabul (AP) – The militant Islamist Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack on a home belonging to the Afghan defense minister.

The attack on a home belonging to Bismillah Khan Mohammadi marked the beginning of retaliation against key figures in the government, according to a statement released by Islamists on Wednesday. These key figures would order attacks on civilians in various parts of the country, destroy public facilities and force poor people to leave their homes.

The Taliban would no longer be indifferent to these crimes and would oppose them with all their might, the statement said.

At least 13 people, including five attackers, were killed in a car bomb attack near the home of the defense minister in central Kabul on Tuesday evening (local time).

After the car bombing, they broke into local homes and fought with guards for nearly five hours until they were killed by special forces. After the attack, the minister said he and his family were okay.

The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated dramatically in recent times. Since the beginning of the withdrawal of US and NATO forces in early May, the Taliban have launched several offensives, mainly by conquering rural areas. Lately, the fighting has increasingly shifted to the cities.

The government is trying to recapture lost territories and repel attacks on the provincial capitals with more air strikes. But civilian targets are also hit time and again. The government and the US, in turn, accuse the Taliban of placing land mines in civilian homes and hiding behind families when attacking Afghan security forces.