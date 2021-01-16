Taliban attack and bombing killed in Afghanistan | Free press

New attacks, more deaths: Afghanistan cannot calm down. The government in Kabul has been in peace talks with the Taliban for months. The militant Islamists reject a ceasefire.

Kabul (dpa) – In Afghanistan, the violence does not stop. In the western province of Herat, a group of the militant Islamist Taliban has killed 12 members of the security forces, authorities said on Saturday.

In the capital, Kabul, two police officers were killed and one injured on Saturday when a bomb attached to their car with a magnet exploded. Nobody knew about the explosion.

According to two provincial councilors, the Taliban attack in Herat took place in Ghorijan district on Friday evening, when three Taliban opened fire on the security forces who were eating. The attackers took their weapons and fled. According to provincial councils, the district is largely controlled by the Taliban.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been ongoing in Doha since mid-September. The Taliban continue to reject a ceasefire. The US is on the verge of withdrawing another 2,500 soldiers from the country. At the end of February 2020, you signed an agreement with the Taliban providing for the gradual withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

The Taliban want to regain power. You ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. A US-led military intervention following the September 11, 2001 attacks in the US ended their rule.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99