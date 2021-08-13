Taliban advance: US relocates thousands of soldiers | free press

Washington/Kabul (dpa) – Given the Taliban’s dramatic territorial gains, US forces immediately move about 3,000 additional soldiers to the airport in Kabul.

It’s about supporting an orderly reduction in U.S. embassy staff, said Defense Department spokesman John Kirby. In addition, the US will move up to 4,000 additional soldiers to Kuwait and 1,000 to Qatar – if reinforcements are needed. The withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan should be completed by August 31, Kirby said Thursday (local time). Britain also plans to send an additional 600 soldiers to help repatriate the British from Afghanistan.

Taliban keep advancing

The militant Islamist Taliban now control three other provincial capitals, two of which are very important. First, they captured Gasni, just 150 kilometers from the capital, Kabul, in the southeast. Gasni has about 180,000 inhabitants and is located on the important ring road that connects the largest cities in the country. The Taliban then took Herat, the third-largest city in the west of the country, from which it is only 130 kilometers to the Iranian border. An estimated 600,000 people live there. In the end, the Islamists took over the small provincial capital of Kala-e Nau in Badghis province in the northwest.

The Taliban fighters brought under their control 12 of the 34 provincial capitals in less than a week. Further Taliban attacks were also reported from the southern cities of Kandahar and Lashkargah in the south. They are said to have already taken the prison in Kandahar and the police headquarters in Laschkargah. According to initially unconfirmed reports, Kandahar is largely under Taliban control.

US government response

In light of the dramatic events, the US government has decided to reduce the staff of the embassy in Kabul to the bare minimum. The approximately 3,000 military personnel to be moved from the Middle East to Kabul within one to two days must ensure the departure of the personnel. This could also include securing convoys to and from the airport, it said. In addition, the military must help former Afghan employees of the American authorities and soldiers who want to get to safety from the Taliban. They must be taken to the US, where they can start again after issuing a visa.

“This is a temporary mission with a very limited mandate,” said Pentagon spokesman Kirby. The reinforcements are a precautionary measure given the recent advance of the Taliban, Kirby said. The same applies to the positioning of the other military personnel in the region. The up to 4,000 soldiers arriving in Kuwait in the coming week will belong to a task force of an airborne division from the US state of North Carolina.

US President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal in the spring. At that time, there were still about 2,500 American soldiers in the country. At the start of the week, the withdrawal was more than 95 percent complete. From September, only a few hundred soldiers would remain to secure the embassy. Now, in the face of the Taliban’s territorial gains, the Biden government is making a U-turn – probably for a limited time. The US government repeatedly emphasizes that Afghan security forces are superior to the Taliban in training, troop strength and equipment. “But they also have to want to fight,” Biden said of this week.

Alerts from Europe and the US

The US government also warned the Taliban that the international community would not recognize a new Afghan government if it took power by force. This will also be reflected in a joint statement with international partners, including Germany, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price. A violent takeover would isolate Afghanistan internationally, which would also halt aid payments, he stressed. In view of the negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government in the emirate of Qatar, Price called on all parties to agree on a common political process for the future of the country.

EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell also threatened to isolate the Taliban if they forcefully seize power in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) also warned the Taliban on Thursday against establishing a caliphate in the country. Then there will be “not a cent” of German development aid, which currently amounts to about 430 million euros a year, Maas said. The US government has allocated $3.3 billion in aid to Afghanistan in the 2022 draft budget.

Criticism and danger

Meanwhile, a top Republican criticized Biden’s policies as failing. Unless Biden changes course, “the Taliban are on track to achieve a major military victory,” Senate Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell warned. Biden had to promise “immediately” more aid to Afghan forces, including continued air support after US forces withdrew on Aug. 31, he demanded. “If that doesn’t happen, Al-Qaida and the Taliban could celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by setting fire to our embassy in Kabul,” McConnell warned.

Terrorism expert Peter Neumann believes that, despite the advance of the Taliban, an acute emergence of terror camps of other organizations is unlikely. “The Taliban would be stupid if, after their military victories, they now allow terror camps of groups like Al-Qaeda or the so-called Islamic State,” Neumann told the Funke media group newspapers (Friday). The Taliban targeted Afghanistan. “More than before, they want their power to be recognized, also internationally. And they want to attract investment in the country, for example from Iran, Pakistan or China.” Still, the situation for the West is not very predictable.