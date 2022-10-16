Talent Priority, Artifact options, F2P weapons, and teams

Nilou has a good quantity of flexibility in the case of general builds in Genshin Influence 3.1. She’s not a unit that everyone will like, however those that do will discover some nice success together with her.

It’s price mentioning that the whole lot posted down under is related to Genshin Influence 3.1. Future content material will not be posted right here for apparent causes. This Genshin Influence information will cowl Nilou’s:

Expertise Precedence

Artifacts

F2P Weapons

Crew comps

Let’s begin with the Expertise Precedence.

Nilou construct information in Genshin Influence

Expertise Precedence

Some Vacationers have gotten her lately (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Nilou’s Expertise Precedence is sort of easy in Genshin Influence:

Elemental Ability Elemental Burst Regular Assaults

Her Elemental Ability is the place the majority of her harm and utility comes from, so it is suggested to get that to Stage 10 as quickly as attainable.

Artifacts

An instance of some good artifacts on her (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

There are 4 artifact units price contemplating:

Gilded Goals

Coronary heart of Depth

Tenacity of the Millelith

Wanderer’s Troupe

Nonetheless, gamers will normally use a mixture and match of those artifacts’ two-piece units. Listed below are the related results of the two-piece set results:

Gilded Goals/Wanderer’s Troupe: +80 Elemental Mastery

+80 Elemental Mastery Coronary heart of Depth: +15% Hydro DMG

+15% Hydro DMG Tenacity of the Millelith: +20% HP

On-field Nilous may go for a 4-piece Gilded Goals, which additional bolsters her ATK% and Elemental Mastery.

So far as artifact foremost stats go:

Circlet of Logos: HP%

HP% Goblet of Eonothem: HP%

HP% Sands of Eon: HP%

On-field DPS builds could favor:

Circlet of Logos: CRIT Price% or CRIT DMG%

CRIT Price% or CRIT DMG% Goblet of Eonothem: Hydro DMG%

Hydro DMG% Sands of Eon: HP%

Substats for each forms of builds would gear in direction of Elemental Mastery and Power Recharge substats. The on-field DPS variations also needs to get as a lot CRIT Price and CRIT DMG substats as attainable in Genshin Influence 3.1.

F2P weapons

F2P gamers are inclined to lack 5-star weapons. Therefore, this part will deal with the 4-star Swords that Nilou can use in Genshin Influence 3.1:

Iron Sting

Sacrificial Sword

Xiphos’ Moonlight

Iron Sting is a craftable 4-star Sword that focuses on each Elemental Mastery and Elemental DMG. It is easy to R5 it because it’s craftable.

Sacrificial Sword is sweet for resetting her Elemental Ability whereas making it simple to spam her Elemental Burst. It is solely out there by way of banners, nevertheless it’s been round a very long time, so some F2P gamers have already got just a few Refinement Ranges on it.

Xiphos’ Moonlight is a superb Elemental Mastery Sword that may assist alleviate any Power Recharge downside Nilou has. Nonetheless, it is solely out there on a current weapon banner, which means that some F2P gamers won’t have it.

Groups

A dependable group (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Listed below are some good teammates for Nilou in Genshin Influence 3.1:

3 Hydro + 1 Dendro: Yelan + Kokomi + Dendro Traveler

Yelan + Kokomi + Dendro Traveler 3 Hydro + 1 Dendro Price range: Xingqiu + Barbara + Dendro Traveler

Xingqiu + Barbara + Dendro Traveler 2 Hydro + 2 Dendro: Kokomi + Dendro Traveler + Collei

Kokomi + Dendro Traveler + Collei 2 Hydro + 2 Dendro Price range: Barbara + Dendro Traveler + Collei

Barbara + Dendro Traveler + Collei Taser: Yelan + Kazuha + Fischl

Yelan + Kazuha + Fischl Hyperbloom: Kuki Shinobu + Dendro Traveler + Rosaria

Kuki Shinobu + Dendro Traveler + Rosaria Frozen: Ganyu + Kazuha + Kaeya

Ganyu + Kazuha + Kaeya Vaporize: Kazuha + Xingqiu + Bennett

Usually talking, the Hydro and Dendro-only groups are her finest group comps. Nonetheless, the opposite choices urged listed here are for individuals who do not need to be restricted by her passive, particularly because the quantity of Dendro help proper now’s minimal.

