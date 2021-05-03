Talent Management Software Market Report, Size, Companies Share, Growth and Industry Demand by 2025
According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Talent Management Software (TMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global talent management software market is growing at double-digit growth rate by 2025. Talent management software (TMS) is designed to manage talent throughout the employment lifecycle. This process includes talent hiring, development throughout the tenure and rewards. Talent management is crucial for an organization’s workforce as it ensures maximum productivity from the hired personnel. There are five pillars of talent management, including recruitment, learning, performance management, compensation and succession planning. TMS focuses on the skillsets and adapts an employee-centric methodology for efficient goal accomplishment.
The global talent management software market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) by organizations across sectors. In line with this, the corporate sector is widely utilizing for identifying talent from the talent pool and retaining the existing talent within an organizational setup. Moreover, the rising need of performance management and global communication within an organization is further driving the demand for TMS. Other factors, including the rising requirement for improved employee productivity and satisfaction and escalating focus on effective decision-making in the hiring process, are the market growth further.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/talent-management-software-market/requestsample
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global talent management software market on the basis of component, deployment type, end user, vertical and region.
Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- Workforce Planning
- Learning Management
- Compensation Management
- Talent Acquisition
- Performance Management
- Services
- Professional Services
- Training and Education
- Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by End User:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Education
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the talent management software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Ultimate Software
- SilkRoad Technology
- Cornerstone Ondemand Inc.
- Talentguard Inc.
- Workday Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Talentsoft
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Skillsoft Corporation
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/talent-management-software-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Structure of the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800