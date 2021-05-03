Talent Management Software Market Report, Size, Companies Share, Growth and Industry Demand by 2025

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Talent Management Software (TMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the global talent management software market is growing at double-digit growth rate by 2025. Talent management software (TMS) is designed to manage talent throughout the employment lifecycle. This process includes talent hiring, development throughout the tenure and rewards. Talent management is crucial for an organization’s workforce as it ensures maximum productivity from the hired personnel. There are five pillars of talent management, including recruitment, learning, performance management, compensation and succession planning. TMS focuses on the skillsets and adapts an employee-centric methodology for efficient goal accomplishment.

The global talent management software market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) by organizations across sectors. In line with this, the corporate sector is widely utilizing for identifying talent from the talent pool and retaining the existing talent within an organizational setup. Moreover, the rising need of performance management and global communication within an organization is further driving the demand for TMS. Other factors, including the rising requirement for improved employee productivity and satisfaction and escalating focus on effective decision-making in the hiring process, are the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global talent management software market on the basis of component, deployment type, end user, vertical and region.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Workforce Planning

Learning Management

Compensation Management

Talent Acquisition

Performance Management

Services

Professional Services

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the talent management software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ultimate Software

SilkRoad Technology

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc.

Talentguard Inc.

Workday Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Talentsoft

International Business Machines Corporation

Skillsoft Corporation

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Structure of the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

