Take advantage of this opportunity on the Philips UHD LED Smart TV 43PUS7555 / 12

It is not easy to choose a good TV because there are several criteria at play: the size, the audiovisual quality, the capacity of the screen … Among the TVs on the market that satisfy most of them there is the Philips UHD LED TV 43PUS7555 / 12. It uses innovative technologies that allow its users to enjoy a unique experience. Today this great model is available for less than 350 euros, a special price of course.

TV Phillips 43PUS7555 / 12: Excellence at a very affordable price

The Philips 43PUS7555 / 12 TV has an impressive 43-inch screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. It supports the HDR10 + video format and the 4K UHD 2160p display. This model thus shows deeper shadows, lively light surfaces and colors that are more true to the original.

Philips includes a fast and intuitive operating system called SAPHI. This makes the Philips 43PUS7555 / 12 UHD LED television particularly pleasant to use. Thanks to the intelligent technology, you have easy access to Philips Smart TV apps such as YouTube, Netflix … The user-friendly icon menu is also available with one click.

The audiovisual quality is just as impeccable. The high-end video format of Dolby Vision delivers breathtakingly realistic images. In addition, the P5 Perfect Picture Engine produces impressive images with sharp contrasts. The sound of Dolby Atmos is big, clear, detailed and deep.

This 108 cm LED backlit TV has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. It also has many special treatments like: HDR10, HDR HLG …

The PhilHD 43PUS7555 / 12 UHD LED television has an energy consumption of 71 watts or a total of approx. 104 kWh per year when switched on. In addition, it is an environmentally conscious television that is excellent in times of the energy transition.

This great Philips 43PUS7555 / 12 TV is available for 324.99 euros. With the promo code 25EUROS you can have it for 299.99 euros.

3 good reasons to buy this TV?

Quad core processor Frame rate and enhancement technology: 1500 PPITuner: TNT, satellite, cable

