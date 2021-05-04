Take advantage of this great action

If you consider yourself a collector, this great model of Darth Vader’s helmet is sure to please you. Darth Vader, known as Anakin Skywalker, was a slave to the desert planet Tatoonie. He was the Jedi Master of the young Togruta Ahsoka Tano during the Clone Wars. However, he later succumbed to the Dark Side and became the Sith Lord Darth Vader. As the right man of Darth Sidious in the Age of the Galactic Empire, he took part in the Jedi Purge, the fight against the rebellion and the Galactic Civil War. Get this symbolic Star Wars helmet today for less than € 75.

Lego helmet Darth Vader: homage to the black Sith Lord

LEGO is a large toy brand that stands out for the quality of their products. Here she shows Darth Vader’s helmet, a high quality model that is part of a range of LEGO Star Wars adult building sets. The box contains exactly 834 parts that can be assembled. This product is specially designed to provide an immersive and rewarding gaming experience.

The final rendering shows a compact representation of Darth Vader’s helmet for display. This model recreates the iconic details and lines of the helmet. In addition, it is adorned with a magnificent descriptive plaque.

This buildable replica measures over 8 inches high, 6 inches wide and 5 inches deep. The whole is a great piece that will decorate your office or interior with ease.

Please note that all LEGO products meet the strictest standards in the toy industry. They are therefore particularly robust and assembly is intuitive.

Embark on building the prestigious Darth Vader helmet from LEGO Star Wars, available for € 69.99.

3 good reasons to buy Darth Vader’s helmet?

A very detailed rendering of the legendary helmet. Half a collector’s item, half a work of art. Meets the highest security standards

