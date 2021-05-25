Take advantage of an ODR and a discount that is in effect now

5G has been part of our lives for a few months. Connectivity far superior to its predecessors, an opportunity for informed technophiles to explore their limits. To easily and inexpensively immerse yourself in this world of digital speed, it is advisable to turn to the best. And in this game, Xiaomi can boast of being at the top of the basket with its Redmi Note 10 5G.

two attractive and cumulative offers

Until June 21, up to € 30 will be refunded on ecosystem products and accessories of the brand, while on your new Redmi Note 10 5G smartphone you can get an instant discount of € 30 (valid for 30 days) by redeeming your old device. Attractive and cumulative deals to get you started on 5G without breaking the bank. A smartphone of accessible quality, far from the sums that sometimes reach 4 numbers of its competitors. What defines the strength of this Redmi Note 10 5G is the excellent price / performance ratio. A high-performance smartphone with technical properties that do not have to compete with more expensive smartphones.

redmi note 10 5G, high-quality smartphone from head to toe

The Redmi Note 10 5G has a 6.5-inch DotDisplay AdaptiveSync screen with 90 Hz and a resolution of 2400 x 1080p. With a contrast ratio of 1500: 1, the smartphone offers perfectly defined colors. Tough Corning Gorilla Glass 3 offers excellent image quality, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor with up to 2.2 GHz. An extremely thin 7nm chip that allows you to take advantage of unparalleled finesse.

On the power side, the Redmi Note 10 5G proves once again that an affordable smartphone is not synonymous with a concession. There are 2 versions available to interested parties: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage or 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The fans of high-performance smartphones will therefore find their account there. A smartphone with a MIUI 12 interface and Android 11. The benefits of the Android ecosystem and its advanced customization options are closely related to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. For its security, this smartphone relies on a fingerprint reader attached to the side. In addition, thanks to facial recognition hair, it is possible to use your face to unlock the screen.

A designer smartphone available in four colors: chrome silver, midnight blue, graphite gray and aurora green. But a smartphone is nothing without its photo part. And on this side, the Redmi Note 10 5G is lucky. And for good reason it has a tempting triple sensor combination: a wide-angle sensor with 48 Mpixels f / 1.79, a macro camera with 2 Mpixels f / 2.4 and a depth sensor with 2 Mpixels f / 2.4. This smartphone has an 8 Mpixel 1: 2.0 sensor on the front, which is perfect for your selfies.

Buying a smartphone is also based on its battery. And for good reason, that part will determine its autonomy. The Redmi Note 10 5G can still boast a large 5,000 mAh battery. Compatible with the 18W fast charge, it can regain its autonomy very quickly. You don’t have to wait several hours next to a plug to see a half-full battery. Better still, this smartphone comes with a 22.5W charger. Therefore, no additional costs are required. At a time when manufacturers are multiplying the savings from removing chargers and sockets, it is gratifying to see Xiaomi go against the grain.

Reminder of offers

As a reminder, up to € 30 will be reimbursed for ecosystem products and accessories of the brand until June 21, while on your new Redmi Note 10 5G smartphone you will immediately receive a discount of € 30 (valid for 30 days) if you use your old one Take back the device. If you have Mi Points, you will receive a € 30 discount on the Redmi Note 10 5G with 400 Mi Points (check-in to receive 200 Mi Points per day under the Xiaomi France theme for the 3rd anniversary from May 14th collect).

A smartphone available in two versions at attractive prices:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space: 229 € Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space: 269 €

To take advantage of it, just click the button below.