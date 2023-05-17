Taiwan’s Opposition Picks Hou Yu-ih, a Moderate, for Presidential Race

As soon as a dominant political pressure, Taiwan’s essential opposition get together misplaced the final two presidential elections largely as a result of it has promoted nearer ties with China. Now, confronted with voters who’ve been alarmed by Beijing’s aggression towards the island, the Kuomintang is inserting its hopes on a brand new sort of candidate: a preferred native chief with a clean slate on the thorny query of China.

The Kuomintang, or Nationalist Celebration, on Wednesday nominated as its presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih, a 66-year-old, two-term mayor of New Taipei Metropolis and former police chief who has tried to strike a center floor throughout the Kuomintang on the island’s relations with China. Mr. Hou launched his bid with a rallying name.

“We should unite for victory, particularly at this stage when our nation is dealing with fierce and harmful worldwide circumstances,” Mr. Hou mentioned following the announcement of his nomination.

His candidacy units the stage for a decent race subsequent January that might chart a brand new course for Taiwan within the big-power standoff between China and the USA and reshape tensions across the Taiwan Strait, one of many world’s most harmful flash factors. Beneath the seven-year management of President Tsai Ing-wen of the governing Democratic Progressive Celebration, Taiwan has come underneath intensifying army and diplomatic strain from China and pushed again by bolstering ties with the USA.