Taiwan’s GlobalWafers Breaks Ground On First U.S. Silicon Wafer Plant In More Than Two Decades

GlobalWafers’ brand is seen on a smartphone display screen. (Photograph Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA … [+] Photographs/LightRocket by way of Getty Photographs) SOPA Photographs/LightRocket by way of Getty Photographs

I wrote final month about plans by GlobalWafers, the world’s third-largest silicon wafer producer, to interrupt floor in December on a brand new $5 billion facility in Texas, a part of a rising development of Taiwan know-how trade funding in the US. In an interview, GlobalWafers CEO Doris Hsu, a member of the 2022 Asia Energy Businesswomen Listing printed by Forbes Asia in November, was upbeat concerning the Lone Star State. “We discovered that Texas is an efficient location for us,” Hsu mentioned. (See interview right here.)

The ceremony was held on December 1 in Sherman. GlobalWafers’ venture marks the primary silicon wafer manufacturing unit to be in-built the US in additional than 20 years. “(A) lack of home silicon wafer provide for the U.S. semiconductor trade has change into alarming,” the corporate mentioned in a press release.

The 300-millimeter silicon wafers to be produced are the beginning materials for all superior semiconductor fabrication websites, together with not too long ago introduced U.S. initiatives by GlobalFoundries, Intel, Samsung, Texas Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, or TSMC, the American Institute in Taiwan – the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan – mentioned earlier this yr. “Most of those wafers are at present manufactured in Asia, forcing the ussemiconductor trade to extremely depend on imported silicon wafers,” AIT famous.

“We began to see {that a} distribution in a manufacturing unit half a world away might really put an auto employee out of a job right here in the US,” mentioned Ronnie Chatterji, White Home Sr. Advisor for the CHIPS Act implementation, mentioned on the Texas ceremony, in response to a report by KXII.

The U.S. is “attempting to reconstitute and create provide chains which have way back left or by no means existed within the U.S.,” American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan President Andrew Wylegala mentioned in a current interview. (See publish right here.) The U.S. push to extend home chip manufacturing by way of initiatives such because the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act enhances a Taiwan power, he mentioned.

President Joe Biden and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will attend a ceremony on Dec. 6 to mark the advance of one other huge Taiwan venture — the set up of kit at a brand new $12 billion semiconductor facility in Arizona being constructed by TSMC. Different Taiwan tech firms with U.S. initiatives below approach embrace iPhone provider Hon Hai Precision.

