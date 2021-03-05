Taiwan Retail Sector Market 2021 Business Scenario – Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd., Mercuries & Associates Holding Ltd., Far Eastern Group

Taiwan Retail Sector Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Taiwan Retail Sector market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Taiwan Retail Sector market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd., Mercuries & Associates Holding Ltd., Far Eastern Group, POYA International Co., Ltd., The Eslite Corporation, Sogo Department Stores Co. Ltd., Kayee International Group Co., Ltd, Carrefour, RT – Mart

Scope of the Report

Retail sales in Taiwan increased by 1.95% year-on-year in December of 2018, much higher than an upwardly revised 0.6% gain in November. The market is segmented by product category, distribution channel, and market dynamics.

Demographics are playing a major role in determining shopping preferences, with many older Taiwanese consumers buying their meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables at specialist markets.

In response, some supermarkets are trying to attract this consumer group by recreating the look of a more traditional market within their stores; they have achieved some success, particularly in urban areas.

The Taiwanese consumer shops for food at least twice a week, and sometimes, daily. However, those who favor shopping at supermarkets and hypermarkets tend to do one big grocery shopping per week.

Top-up food shopping occurs on a daily basis in Taiwan, and is carried out mostly in convenience stores.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Confidence to Strengthen on Minimum Wage Hike

Consumer confidence in Taiwan is expected to strengthen on recent pay increase. Taiwanese consumers are likely to increase their consumption after the monthly minimum wage in the territory was raised by 4.7% to NTD 22,000 from the previous NTD 21,009, and public sector employees were awarded a 3% pay rise, both effective from 1 January 2018.

Improved consumer confidence and higher income levels are expected to have a positive impact on the retail market, especially the F&B sector.

With changing lifestyle and family structure resulting in the growing prevalence of one-person household, more Taiwanese, especially young adults living in urban cities like Taipei, prefer eating out for convenience and for the variety of cuisine on offer.

Currently, the number of eateries on the island is growing at an average of 3% to 6% each year to over 120,000, according to Channel News Asia.

In 2017, total revenue of the catering sector in Taiwan topped NTD 452.3 billion, smashing the record high of NTD 439.4 billion in 2016.

The average Taiwanese consumer prefers to dine out, while dining-in is most commonly carried out by older people or young families co-habiting with their parents. There is a tide of fashionable, urban, singles, couples, and young families turning that notion around, viewing cooking as a recreational activity.

High Growth of Apparel and Footwear Industry

The apparel market is expected to grow annually by 3.5% by 2024.

The apparel retail market includes baby clothing, formalwear, formalwear-occasion, toddler clothing, casual wear, essentials, and outerwear for men, women, boys and girls; the market excludes sports-specific clothing.

The childrens wear segment was the industrys most lucrative segment in 2018, holding 45.1% share of the apparel market.

Fast fashion has also proven to be a lucrative sector in the industry, particularly for millennial customers.

Fast fashion brand H&M opened its first store in 2015, and now has a total of 12 outlets across the country. The industry is now highly aware of the power of combining design with aesthetic and cultural creativity. Encouraged and supported by government policy, the industry is actively integrating creativity, innovation, and cultural heritage into design to create unique and refined products. Crossover collaboration is also a new direction to augment market coverage.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Taiwan Retail Sector Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

