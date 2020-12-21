Taiwan General Insurance Market Report- Opportunities, Sales, Size, Revenue, Industry Analysis | Cathay Century Insurance, Far Glory Life Insurance
ReportsnReports added Taiwan General Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Taiwan General Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Taiwan General Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Cathay Life lnsurance
Nan Shan Life Insurance
Fubon Life Assurance
Shin Kong lnsurance
Mercuries Life Insurance
Fubon lnsurance
China Life Insurance – Taiwan
Transglobe Life Insurance
Cathay Century Insurance
Far Glory Life Insurance
and more..
Taiwan General Insurance Market Report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Taiwanese general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, claims ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Taiwanese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Findings in this Report-
– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Taiwan.
– It provides historical values for the Taiwanese general insurance segment for the reports 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.
– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Taiwanese general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.
– It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Taiwan.
– It analyzes various country risk governance indicators and their impact on the Taiwanese general insurance industry
– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Taiwan, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Scope of this Report-
– Key insights and dynamics of the Taiwanese general insurance industry.
– Comparison of Taiwanese general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
– A comprehensive overview of the Taiwanese economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
– Taiwan’s insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
– Taiwan’s general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business with market shares.
– Distribution channels deployed by the Taiwanese general insurers.
– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Taiwanese general insurance segment, and each category within it.
– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in Taiwan’s general insurance segment.
– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Taiwanese insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Economy Overview
Summary Trend and KPIs
Penetration and Growth
Premiums and Profitability
Regulatory Risk
Evolution
Key Facts
Licensing Requirements
Market Share by Lines of Business
Property Insurance
Motor Insurance
Liability Insurance
Financial Lines Insurance
Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance
Personal Accident Insurance
Health Insurance
Other Insurance
Distribution Overview
Competitive Landscape
Competitor Profiles
Insurtech
Appendix