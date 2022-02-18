Taika Waititi will play Blackbeard in this new piracy series

46-year-old Taika Waititi is a man who has no shortage of experience in the world of cinema. From directing to producing to acting, human beings are multifunctional. Suffice it to say that the new series, in which he plays such an important role on screen as behind the camera, is therefore a little overhyped.

Taika Waititi, renowned actor, director and producer

Taika Waititi is primarily a director of New Zealand comedies such as Boy (2010), Vampires in complete privacy (2014) or The crazy Jojo Rabbit (2019), a feature film with a rather daring mood: a young member of the Hitler Youth is mistreated by his comrades and consoles himself with his imaginary friend Hitler. In short, a universe far removed from the Hollywood productions of the man best known today for directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2017 he is actually in charge of producing Thor: Ragnarok, succeeding Kenneth Branagh for Thor and Alan Taylor for its sequel The Dark World. He also appears to have been more successful in convincing the public and Marvel Studios as he will be back to direct Thor: Love and Thunder this year. But don’t put Taika Waititi in the box of “director of big Hollywood blockbusters.” He intends to vary the projects and proves it with Our Flag Means Death, a historical piracy series he stars in, directs and produces and will be available on March 3rd.

A true but fictional pirate story

If you’re not a fan of piracy, you might not know Pirates of the Caribbean’s successful erotic parodies. On the other hand, you must have heard of Blackbeard, the famous 18th century English pirate. Edward Tech, his real name, became famous at the end of his pirate career (and life) in 1717-1718 when he was at the helm of the Queen Anne’s Revenge, which will have up to 350 pirates on board. This is embodied by Taika Waititi in Our Flag Means Death, who is also executive producing the series and directing two of the ten episodes, including the pilot.

But Waititi won’t be the only central character in the project, as he will be joined by Rhys Darby (Jumanji) in the role of Stede Bonnet. Nicknamed “Gentleman Pirate” was a retired soldier who lived (almost) peacefully, but decided to become a pirate to escape from boredom… and his wife, according to legend. The other legend wants it to be Edward Kenway, the character you play in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, who urges him to enlist as a pirate. Whatever the case, he will eventually cross paths with Blackbeard, who courts him by force. With this funny story, the series will stop with humor. Penned by David Jenkins (The Experts, The Experts: Miami), he will visibly bet on the discrepancy between Blackbeard’s fear and trust in him and Bonnet’s very amateur side.

Our Flag Means Death will be available on HBO Max on March 3, 2022.