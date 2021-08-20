Taika Waititi: The cute New Zealander fell in love with Hollywood

As a child, he was completely obsessed with swastika crosses. He drew them all over his notebooks, even though he knew the dark meaning of the Nazi symbol. With remorse he always turned them into windows.

“It tells a child that they can’t do something and they want to do it automatically,” he told The Guardian in 2019. Four decades later, Taika Waititi was strolling through a tape recorder with a swastika on her arm, a small mustache under her nose, and black hair neatly combed to one side.

The young man became a comedian, director, screenwriter and actor – and in his most successful work to date he played Adolf Hitler as the imaginary friend of a 12-year-old boy. He was also the director and writer of the script, which won an Oscar in that category. It only lost the title of Best Picture of the Year.

“Jojo Rabbit” was his first big hit worldwide. It received rave reviews, was successful in cinemas, and most importantly, it threw Waititi into the Hollywood limelight. Not without criticism, of course, because she touched the tricky Nazi topic with a humorous touch – that is her trademark.

The truth is that Waititi is a New Zealander of Maori descent but also of Jewish roots. He bears the nickname Cohen in his name, which he inherited from his mother, a Jewish woman of Russian descent. “They were holding a press conference [para o ‘Jojo Rabbit’] with a lot of Jewish press and a lot of the comments I heard were, ‘I wish I knew he was Jewish before I saw the film,’ ”the 46-year-old filmmaker told Indiewire.

The weird tone didn’t make the experience of walking around disguised as Hitler that much easier. “I felt uncomfortable,” he admits. “The clothes were uncomfortable, the mustache on the collar was uncomfortable and I had my hair dyed and straightened, which made me feel uncomfortable all day.”

“As a director, I like to be friends with everyone, I like a set with a family atmosphere, but then I give ideas, create a creative environment … disguised as Hitler. It changes everything. ”Whenever I could, I hid the swastika like in my childhood. “He put on a hat and took off his coat, not least because you don’t want to walk around with a bloody swastika on your arm while yelling orders to little kids.”

Won Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”

Despite the film’s amazing success, Waititi had already opened Hollywood’s doors as an unusual directing job on Thor: Ragnarok – where he was also responsible for the voice of Korg. A decision that surprised many critics. Who was this New Zealand boy who got a Marvel blockbuster?

Waititi had become a cult filmmaker through his very own sense of humor, but also through small productions that broke all records in his home country. Five years after “Thor: Ragnarok” he’s everywhere.

The latest evidence is the new film starring Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy: Improvable Hero”, which screened in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, August 19th.

The science fiction comedy tells the story of a video game character who comes to consciousness and realizes that he is trapped in a digital world. On the other side is Antwan, the villain who developed the video game and tries to destroy it, played by Waititi.

He did a little of everything on the way. He directed an episode of the mega-hit “The Mandalorian” in which he also voiced the droid IG-11, ran “Rick and Morty” through, shone in “The Suicide Squad” and everything indicates that he was won’t stop here.

“I’ll exhaust myself and then I’ll disappear like a dry leaf that the wind blows,” he jokes in an interview with “The Guardian”. “Some say I have too much in my hand and I should stop saying yes to everything.”

the child on the other side of the world

“I never had the ambition to become a filmmaker until I made my first film,” he admits to “The Guardian”. The truth is, few have achieved what Waititi did in the second short film of his career.

In 2005, “Two Cars, One Night” reached the Oscars and won the title of best short film. The film he wrote and directed didn’t win, but Waititi stood out by pretending to fall asleep while the winner was revealed.

The childlike sincerity and innocence and humor in family relationships are never far from their stories in any context. In the short film, he spends 11 minutes meeting two bored children in the cars of a parking lot while they wait for their parents.

He wrote and directed “Boy” in 2010, which tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who sees his absent father return, a criminal who returns only to get back a sack of money he hid. “I love my family, but the truth is that family dynamics are a gold mine of characters, interesting stories, and conflict. These are the absolutely necessary elements for a good story. “

There is something autobiographical about “Boy”, however. His own father, a New Zealander of Maori descent, divorced his mother when Taika was five years old.

He later revealed that his father was a member of an infamous motorcycle gang called Satan’s Slaves. “He was one of the founding members,” said Waititi, who doesn’t hold a grudge. After all, the father was also a “proud” artist of all of his son’s cinematographic work. Died in 2015.

Although he admits that the relationship between father, artist and mother, teacher, was “the most bizarre pairing ever,” he emphasizes his poor childhood. “My mother raised me alone and had three jobs at the same time,” she says. “Our dream was to get a microwave.”

Even under these conditions, his parents always motivated him to pursue his passions. “I’ve always been pushed towards the arts, not law or any other area that parents usually prefer for their children. I’ve always been told, ‘You’re growing up and doing one of the most unstable, very low-income jobs.’ ”You were wrong.

Dreamed of a microwave, became a famous director

In addition to writing, directing and acting, the New Zealander created several visual installations and experienced the art world before turning to film. “My job is to express my vision and share my views. It is a coincidence that I now use the cinema for this. “

He is also known for his bold and colorful looks, which he is very proud and meticulous about. “My clothes depend on a list of priorities,” he explains. “The first is that the clothes are clean. After not using them for more than three days in a row. And finally, you should always be careful when choosing the right shoes. “

“I can’t wear the good shoes when I’m wearing jeans because I’ll look like an American; and i can’t wear my shirt in my jeans because i look like an american too. So for me it’s about finding a way not to look like an American. “

Signature comedy

When Marvel chose Waititi to direct its new “Thor: Ragnarok,” many were surprised by the unlikely choice. But none of this would have happened had it not been for the boldness of the director who first approached the producer.

In the hands of those responsible came a video clip, a sizzling roll – a conceptual idea that filmmakers often use to demonstrate their vision. And it did so with the help of piracy.

“I made a video with small clips and scenes that I illegally took off the Internet,” he admitted in 2018. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, revealed that these directors’ suggestions never work because they are usually of poor quality – and that the only case that really convinced them was that of Waititi.

With the video full of scenes from ’80s movies – including David Lynch’s “Dune” – and with the signature Waititi humor, those in charge did little or nothing for the final production other than using The Immigrant. Song “, by Led Zeppelin.

Waititi described his vision of “Thor” as “Taikaesca”. When specifically asked, be honest, “I can’t.” “If someone asks me what kind of films I make, the most I can say is that they are a delicate balance between drama and comedy. And mostly they talk about the total awkwardness of humanity. ”

Waititi on the set of “Thor: Ragnarok”

That kind of dry, delicate humor enabled him to break all of New Zealand’s box office records. Two of the country’s most successful films of all time are “Boy” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” from 2016, which tell the story of a boy and his adoptive uncle who disappear into New Zealand’s lush forests.

“Comedy has always been a way of captivating audiences and conveying deeper messages while disarming them and making them more receptive,” he explains. “It’s a much more powerful tool than drama; in them, people tend to switch off or feel guilty and leave the cinema depressed; it doesn’t go down as well as comedy, ”he explains.

Waititi sees herself as something of an outsider in Hollyoowd too. Maybe that’s why he’s debating his loss at the Oscars without drama when he doesn’t take home the best movie statuette with “Jojo Rabbit”. “I loved the ceremony, I thought it was all hilarious. These people take all of this very seriously, don’t they? It’s almost like trying to launch a rocket into space. “

While “Free Guy: Improbable Hero” is shining in theaters, Waititi isn’t sitting around waiting for the next job. At the same time, his “Suicide Squad” – in which he plays Ratcatcher – continues in the halls and Waititi is already working on the Marvel sequel “Thor: Love and Thunder”, a series called “Time Bandits”, and is putting the finishing touches on that Finale in “Next Goal Wins”, where he writes and directs an adaptation of a British documentary about the worst football team of all time, American Samoa, which lost 31-0 to the Australian team in 2001.

But that’s not all: He created the series “Reservation Dogs”, which has just been released on Disney +, which tells the story of four young Indians who grow up on an Indian reservation in the USA. Finally, he will be directing the next film, Star Wars, and his attention will be drawn to the new film, Flash Gordon.

Taika Waititi’s legacy is now beginning to be written, but the filmmaker has only one simple wish. “I just want to get my name in cool shit. I want a cool box full of things that I have made myself. “