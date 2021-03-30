Tahini Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)

The Tahini market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Tahini companies during the forecast period.

Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds. There are two major type of tahini based on the raw material: hulled tahini and unhulled tahini. Tahini is usually used as a basic ingredient in the recipes of Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets and Sauces & Dips.Owing to the high dependency of raw material, the production and price of tahini are easily effected by the sesame seeds production. United States sesame production is little and it mainly depends on importing from other countries.

Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.

Competitive Players

The Tahini market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

A.O. Ghandour & Sons

Arrowhead Mills

Prince Tahini

Dipasa

Haitoglou Bros

Mounir Bissat

Al Wadi Al Akhdar

Joyva

Sesajal

Sunshine International Foods

Global Tahini market: Application segments

Paste & Spreads

Halva & Other Sweets

Sauces & Dips

Other

Tahini Type

Hulled Tahini

Unhulled Tahini

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Tahini Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Tahini Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Tahini Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Tahini Market in Major Countries

7 North America Tahini Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Tahini Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Tahini Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Tahini Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Key Stakeholders

Tahini manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Tahini

Tahini industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Tahini industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

