Tahini Market Report – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, and by Application (2020-2027)
The Tahini market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Tahini companies during the forecast period.
Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds. There are two major type of tahini based on the raw material: hulled tahini and unhulled tahini. Tahini is usually used as a basic ingredient in the recipes of Paste & Spreads, Halva & Other Sweets and Sauces & Dips.Owing to the high dependency of raw material, the production and price of tahini are easily effected by the sesame seeds production. United States sesame production is little and it mainly depends on importing from other countries.
Tahini, a delicious paste made from sesame seeds, is a basic ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine and several other ethnic cuisines including Greek, North Africa and Turkish cuisine. It contains large amounts of essential fatty acids and necessary nutrients such as Vitamin B1, magnesium, phosphorous. Tahini is usually play an important role in the manufacture of spreads or sauces, and has been widely used in Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel Pitas and other ethnic dishes.
Competitive Players
The Tahini market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
A.O. Ghandour & Sons
Arrowhead Mills
Prince Tahini
Dipasa
Haitoglou Bros
Mounir Bissat
Al Wadi Al Akhdar
Joyva
Sesajal
Sunshine International Foods
Global Tahini market: Application segments
Paste & Spreads
Halva & Other Sweets
Sauces & Dips
Other
Tahini Type
Hulled Tahini
Unhulled Tahini
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Tahini Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Tahini Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Tahini Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Tahini Market in Major Countries
7 North America Tahini Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Tahini Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Tahini Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Tahini Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Key Stakeholders
Tahini manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Tahini
Tahini industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Tahini industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
