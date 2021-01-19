Tactile Printing Market with Applications, Industry Size, Share and Demand till 2027

The proposed Tactile Printing Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Tactile printing uses plastic films, paper, rigid plastics, and several materials as substrates and then adds features to the surface of the substrate by using several techniques. The technique includes pressing, embossing, plating, layering of inks. Owing to the growth in the printing industry’s key applications, such as label making, packaging printing, and security and secure documentation, the tactile printing market is anticipated to see robust growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing investment in braille printing technologies across the globe is driving the growth of the tactile printing market. However, the high initial investment cost may restrain the growth of the tactile printing market. Furthermore, the growing demand for customized products, such as braille visiting cards, calendars, and others, is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Altix

2. American Thermoform

3. Braigo Labs Inc.

4. Braillo

5. Canon Solutions America, Inc.

6. HARPO

7. INDEX BRAILLE

8. Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH

9. TactPlus (Kanematsu USA)

10. ViewPlus

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global tactile printing market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as tactile map printing, audio maps, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as braille reader, military, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tactile printing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The tactile printing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Global Tactile Printing Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Major Key Points of Tactile Printing Market

Tactile Printing Market Overview

Tactile Printing Market Competition

Tactile Printing Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Tactile Printing Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tactile Printing Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

