Tactical Data Link Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The global tactical data link market size is expected to reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of advanced warfare solutions and technologies, rising demand for improved interoperability between military forces, and increasing concerns regarding security threats and terrorist attacks are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global tactical data link market. In March 2019, Curtiss-Wright Corporation acquired Tactical Communications Group, LLC for USD 50 Million. The acquisition helped Curtiss-Wright Corporation to enhance its flight test instrumentation offering with tactical data link processing software, analytics, and visualization capabilities.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Tactical Data Link industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tactical Data Link sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Tactical Data Link market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Tactical Data Link market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Tactical Data Link market are L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, General Dynamics, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman, BAE systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global tactical data link market based on platform, application, component, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Air-based Sea-based Land-based Weapon-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Command & Control Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR) Electronic Warfare Radio Communication

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Software Hardware



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Tactical Data Link market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

