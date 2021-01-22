Tactical Communications Market Status and Outlook 2021 to 2025

The report titled “Tactical Communications Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners, and industry experts.

The Tactical Communications market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Tactical communications are military communications in which information of any kind, especially orders and military intelligence, are conveyed from one command, person, or place to another upon a battlefield, particularly during the conduct of combat

Tactical communication systems are increasingly being deployed to support multiple missions which include target acquisition and battle damage assessment apart from ISR and border security missions as well as wide-area surveillance in the battlefield.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Tactical Communications Market: Northrop Grumman, Thales, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Harris, L-3 Technologies, BAE Systems, Ultra Electronics, Iridium Communications, Viasat, Tactical Communications, and others.

Global Tactical Communications Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Tactical Communications Market on the basis of Types are:

ISR

Communications

Combat

Command & Control

On the basis of Application , the Global Tactical Communications Market is segmented into:

Soldier Radio

Manpack Radio

VIC (Vehicular Intercommunication Radio)

High Capacity Data Radio (HCDR)

Situational awareness video receiver

Rugged networking devices

Regional Analysis For Tactical Communications Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Tactical Communications Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Tactical Communications Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Tactical Communications Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Tactical Communications Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Tactical Communications Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

