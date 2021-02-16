Tactical Communication Market Recent Advancements and Future Challenges

Tactical Communication Market Outlook 2021-2027: Tactical communications are military communications in which, by orders or codes, various types of information are transmitted from one person to another in different areas of the world. Tactical communication involves various communications including, verbal, visual, written, and auditory forms. Tactical contact is achieved by electric means. It is generally dependent on a diverse and complex network of hardware and protocols for transmitting information across people and geography. The development of equipment and technological innovations such as ear canal earphones production, active and passive noise cancelation equipment, and enhanced communication technological advancements are expected to fuel demand on the tactical communication market.

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, technology,application and platform Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications Holdings, Ultra Electronics, and ViaSat Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Because national safety is foremost important and safeguarding soldiers is a prime requirement that needs to be taken care of; therefore, even while the world is tackling COVID-19 pandemic, still all the tactical procurement and maintenance related to the defense sector is continuing in majority of the countries.

Tech firms are stepping up their emphasis on high-demand innovations and finding new ways to support their consumers, even as the COVID-19 crisis poses problems across sectors and leads to a decline in high technology investment.

Major powers like the U.S. have already halted all troop movement, missions, and exercises. Supply-side shocks are indeed some of the most noticeable impacts on the defense sector from the consequences of the pandemic.

Defense has a comprehensive drone-based surveillance network in tandem with highly trained pilots and these facilities are being used to track the situation of law and order, to tackle situations related to national security during such pandemics when the nation is under lockdown.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The market for tactical communication over the forecast period is projected to be powered by demand for advanced tactics. The market is growing to support many activities including combat damage assessment and region control, and target selection in addition to border defense. Tactical communication with low-earth orbiting satellites is increasingly popular with the military worldwide. It is mobile and simpler to set up tactical contact and so favored over the legacy equipment. The defense sector ‘s prime necessity is the privacy and protection of tactical communication. The increasing amount of IP-based signal flowing over multiple connections, such as video spatial awareness and remote satellite imagery, drives the need for advanced network protection. The key constraint of the industry is the current forms of communication systems. Interoperability of contact and coordination between the different defense agencies or departments is a critical problem. Also, the element that acts as a barrier to market growth is the increasing price of radar systems that could hamper the demand for tactical communications.

The Global Tactical Communication Market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced on 3 March 2020 that it was selected by Rheinmetall Canada Inc. to provide the Canadian Armed Forces with satellite-on-the-movement (“SOTM”) communication systems as part of the Land Command Support System Life Extension (LCSS LE) program.

Also, on November 8, 2019,U.S Navy had awarded a contract for the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) ground system maintenance to General Dynamics Mission Systems for $731.8M. MUOS is a satellite communications network of the next generation offering secure voice and data communications to U.S. forces worldwide.

The shift in battlefield technologies and the increase in demand for network-centered warfare and satellite-based communication

In tactical communications, confidentiality and data protection are of prime importance, which enhances the acceptance of new and creative solutions. LTE technology has also provided for the processing and transmission of complicated video and voice data on qualified mobile radio (PMR) systems in real-time. Tactical communication has been uplifting many folds since early times with the adoption of new frequencies, cost-effective methods, and embedded software products. It is expected that innovations in various technologies and products such as AEHF band satellite systems, software-defined radio with quick and stable communication will show significant growth in the future. Furthermore, protecting against cyber-attacks has become increasingly crucial as network resources are vulnerable to numerous threats on the ground, air, and space. Besides the changes made to current tactical vehicle inspection and upgrade regulatory policies would enable countries to increase inspection rates and demand advanced tactical communications systems.

Segments Sub-segments Type · Soldier Radio, · Manpack, · Vehicular Intercommunication Radio · High-Capacity Data Radio Technology Time-Division Multiplexing

Next-Generation Network Application Integrated Strategic Resources

Communications

Combat

Command & Control

Others Platform Airborne,

Shipborne,

Land,

Underwater

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Tactical communication industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the tactical communication market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the tactical communication market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

