Taboos and myths about sexuality and gender? All this can be seen in the Maria Mergulhão exhibition

Oh Baby It’s Raining opens on January 20th at the Sociedade Nacional das Belas Artes in Lisbon.

“Oh Baby it’s Raining” is the verse of a hit by singer Rihanna, but also the name of the new exhibition by artist and poet Maria Mergulhão. On January 20, the 29-year-old will present her new project, in which she addresses themes such as love, loneliness, the difference between man and doll or animal and doll, and questions prevailing ideas in society.

The singer’s music inspired the drawing she gives her name to. And this is repeated later as the name of the exhibition.

“I heard this song when I was putting together the drawing for the exhibition. Ironically, the drawing appeals to sadness but also to affection to awaken our pictorial repertoire of passion. The exhibition works as a political manifesto, inherent in different situations where it rains that we need to pay attention to and not just think about,” explains the artist.

In addition to the music, the pop style is manifested in Maria Mergulhão’s work with bright colors, partly applied with graffiti spray, which reinforces the allusion to the Manifesto and the Revolution. “I keep coming back to the famous feminist saying: ‘The personal is political,'” says the young woman, also a recognized activist in the queer movement.

Kae Tempest, Ary dos Santos Paula Rego and Maria Teresa Horta are some of the artists who inspired the painter to create these compositions, which for her are a kind of diary. “I profess art like a priest. And unfortunately everything she says is true. Like Tracey Emin, I consider myself a self-confessed artist in abstraction, addressing every color, sphere, and line,” adds the young woman, who uses this work to encourage the public to think about issues such as environmental sustainability, the objectification of women’s bodies, Human rights, among other key aspects of today’s society.

Maria Mergulhão started her “self-reflective” path in London, where she lived and studied. It was in this city that he began devoting himself to painting, sculpture, writing and installation, culminating in his art today, which explores themes of spirit, sexuality, politics, society and industry, always with the personal touch of the experience , but knowing how to free yourself from what you have created.

“The works are my daughters in the creative process that I educate, shape and shape with every stroke to be a certain way. When I’ve finished the creative process, the work is no longer in my hands, it doesn’t belong to me anymore. He comes of age and is responsible for himself. It becomes the mirror for the public,” he adds.

If you’re not unfamiliar with the name Maria Mergulhão, it might be because of the artist’s recent participation in the “Do Outro Lado” exhibition that filled the streets of Lisbon with art by Portuguese and international professionals in April 2021.

With exhibitions of her work in Portugal but also abroad such as London, Maria Mergulhão is already planning an exhibition in Brazil and her main goal is to take her work to an architectural scale and include an immersive installation. Until then, you can see the exhibition “Oh Baby it’s Raining” at the Sociedade Nacional das Belas Artes in Lisbon until February 19th.

Click on the gallery to see some of the artist’s work.