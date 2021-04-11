Table Saw Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2019 – 2029

Table Saw Market: Overview

The table saw market may gain good growth across the forecast period of 2019-2029 on the back of the boom in construction activities across the globe. The use of table saws in a number of activities across the construction industry may help the table saw market to gain a considerable growth rate between 2019 and 2029.

Based on product type, the table saw market can be segmented into jobsite, contactor, benchtop, cabinet, and hybrid. Table saws are available in stationary and portable types. The use of table saws across commercial, household, and industrial applications may bring expansive growth opportunities for the table saw market.

This table saw market report analyzes diverse factors influencing the growth rate. Some major parameters such as key trends, competitive landscape, and the regional outlook of the table saw market have been thoroughly studied and covered in this report. Market stakeholders can greatly benefit from this deeply scrutinized report on the table saw market. Furthermore, this report also sees the table saw market through the lens of the COVID-19 outbreak, thus giving a complete idea of the present market scenario.

Table Saw Market: Competitive Analysis

The table saw market can be classified as highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and local players in the fray for bagging the top position. The players in the table saw market are involved in tough competition and try to boost their sales through novel product launches with upgraded technologies. In addition, the manufacturers of the table saw market focus on designing good marketing strategies for promoting their product. Furthermore, research and development activities also help the table saw market to discover new insights for bringing efficiency to the products.

Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships are always conducted by numerous players in the table saw market for strengthening their position. This aspect eventually leads to an increase in the growth rate of the table saw market. Some key players involved in the table saw market are Felder Group USA, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Powermatic, General International, and SCM Group.

Table Saw Market: Technological Developments

The table saw market is observing a plethora of technological advancements that are assuring more safety and enhanced stability for effective cutting. Here are some technologies and features of varied table saws that bring considerable growth.

The recently launched Festool TKS 80 table saw comes with the SawStop technology that stops spinning automatically if the sensor detects human skin contact.

The Bosch Power Tools 4100-10 table saw has a barrier to prevent the blade from coming in contact with the human skin and also has the SquareLock rip fence for easy use.

The DeWALT DW745S Compact Job Site table saw comes with Site-Pro Modular Guarding System for tool-free adjustments of the guarding components suitable for every application.

The Goplus Electric Table Saw features a blade guard and an eye shield for improved safety

Table Saw Market: Growth-Inducing Factors

The table saw market may garner expansive growth due to growing utilization in the construction industry and the increase in Do-It-Yourself (DIY) activities. In addition, the availability of lightweight and portable table saws is bringing good growth opportunities for the table saw market.

Table Saw Market: Regional Analysis

The table saw market can be geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America may generate substantial revenue for the table saw market across the forecast period owing to its increased usage for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) activities. Asia Pacific may also garner good growth during the forecast period due to the flourishing furniture industries across countries like Japan and China.

