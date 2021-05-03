Table Linen Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Premier Table Linens, PRESTIGE LINENS TROY

The Table Linen Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Premier Table Linens, PRESTIGE LINENS TROY, Jomar Table Linens, Inc., Around the Table, AB Siulas, Milliken & Company, StarTex Linen Company., C & R Textiles (P) Ltd, Aastha Enterprises, Airwill Home Collections Private Limited, Jiangsu Sidefu Textile Co.,Ltd, Venus Group, Unifab India, Hycom Linens, Shenzhen Athos Ornaments & Fabric Co., Ltd., Wadhumal & Sons, ELIYA Hotel Linen Co., Ltd., among other players domestic and global.

Table linen market is expected to reach USD 14.02 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 4.3% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growth in the real estate sector and growing demand for home décor products are the factor which will enhance the demand for table linen in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Table linen is a tablecloths or napkins which are specially designed for table so it can be used during meal times. They are usually made of material such as linen silk, cotton, and other. They are also used to cover tables so they can protect it from any scratches or stains.

Growing demand for decorative tableware products and changing lifestyle of the people are the factor driving the market growth. To meet the needs and requirement of the customers, many manufacturers are investing on R&D which is also expected to enhance the market growth. Availability of this table linen at affordable range will also accelerate the growth of this market. On the other hand, increasing demand of table linen from restaurant and fast food and availability of different types of table linen with different color, shapes, and design will further create new opportunities for the table linen market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

By Material (Cotton, Artificial Fibre, Linen Silk, Others),

Application (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, UAE, Saudi Arabia Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global table linen market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to table linen market.

Recently, India Armory announced the launch of their new collection of colourful napkins and tablecloths which will be available in round and rectangular shapes. The main aim of the launch is to provide the customer with luxury and high quality product. Many companies are making acquisition and launches in the market which will help them to enhance their market position and will also accelerate the demand for the product in the market.

