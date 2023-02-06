T1 retain top spot, Gen.G dominates

The third week of the 2023 Spring Break up in League of Legends LCK has formally concluded. It was per week full of thrilling and tense matches.

Nevertheless, essentially the most notable information is that T1 held onto their prime spot within the LCK for an additional week after efficiently sustaining their momentum. As well as, Gen.G, a workforce many wrote off this season, showcased dominant performances in current matches.



HLE is step by step making a comeback and offering glimpses of their future potential. In the meantime, Dplus KIA has discovered themselves in a precarious place as soon as once more after dropping video games regardless of having a powerful roster.

Standings and workforce overview after Week 3 at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Break up

The general workforce standings after Week 3 on the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Break up is as follows:

Workforce Identify Matches Performed Wins Losses T1 6 5 1 Gen.G 6 5 1 Dplus KIA 6 4 2 Liiv Sandbox 6 4 2 KT Rolster 6 3 3 Hanwha Life Esports 6 3 3 Brion 6 3 3 DRX 6 1 5 KDF 6 1 5 Nongshim Redforce 6 1 5

It’s protected to say that for now, T1 and Gen.G are the 2 finest groups within the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Break up. T1 has been showcasing robust early sport performances, with Keria going for unconventional picks within the help function.

T1 suffered their solely loss this week towards Hanwha Life Esports, the place the latter carried out exceptionally effectively. Nonetheless, T1 stays a formidable workforce, regardless of some issues about their late-game decision-making.

Gen.G is a workforce whom most analysts disregarded for the 2023 season of LCK, particularly due to Ruler’s departure. Nevertheless, the workforce appears to be regaining its kind and steadily rising to the highest.

Dplus KIA stumbled in Week 3, dropping their match towards Gen.G and displaying some flaws of their gameplay. Regardless of being a formidable roster on paper, the workforce wants to handle their points shortly and begin securing victories towards prime opponents.

Liiv Sandbox is regaining their kind and making the mid-table league extra aggressive. Though they could not have the ability to beat groups like T1 or Gen.G, they’re definitely carving an area for themselves in the course of the standings.

Hanwha Life Esports is one other workforce who lastly appears to have regained their footing within the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Break up. They misplaced to Gen.G in Week 2 however ended up profitable towards T1 in Week 3. The victory towards the latter got here as a shock, and the weakest gamers on the workforce stepped up and carried out exceptionally.

Hanwha Life Esports’ current win towards T1 within the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Break up may sign a turning level for the workforce. Nevertheless, they need to proceed their profitable streak to point out that they’ve efficiently overcome their earlier challenges within the match.

