Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Is So Famous, But Why? Top Key Players like CytoSorbents Corporation, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Endacea, Inc.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) treatment market. According to the report, the global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market was valued at ~US$ 9.3 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% from 2019 to 2027.

Systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) is defined as a clinical response to a nonspecific onslaught of either infectious or noninfectious origin. SIRS is nonspecific and can be caused by ischemia, inflammation, trauma, infection, or several indications combined. Infection is a major cause of systemic inflammatory response syndrome; however, a number of other indications, including trauma, ARDS, neoplasm, burn injury, pancreatitis, and dysfunctional macrophage activation are also recognized causes.

In terms of indication, the others segment held a major share of the global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in 2018. The segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increased penetration. Based on end user, the hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to account for a significant share of the global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market. The segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to increase in inpatient admissions in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. However, limited availability of therapeutics for SIRS and lack of quality care for critically-ill patients are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global SIRS treatment market during the forecast period.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market: Prominent Regions

North America held a major share of the global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in 2018. The market in the region is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven primarily by a rise in the prevalence of SIRS and increase in knowledge about SIRS among healthcare professionals. Additionally, surge in government initiatives toward infectious & non-infectious diseases, increase in the geriatric population that is at high risk, and a large number of players in North America focusing on R&D activities to introduce technologically-advanced systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatments with improved designs propel the market in the region. The systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness strong growth. Asia Pacific is a relatively untapped market as compared to developed regions. Hence, the region offers immense opportunities to market players. Rise in the prevalence of SIRS, increase in knowledge about SIRS among healthcare professionals, growth of the healthcare industry, and awareness in the region fuel the growth of the SIRS treatment market in the region.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2018. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure augments the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in the region. The markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to witness moderate growth in the near future.

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Players

Key players are expanding their footprint to strengthen their position in the global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market. Developing economies, due to an increase in the number of patient population and surgical procedures, offer lucrative opportunities to key players to increase their market share.

Prominent players operating in the global systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market are CytoSorbents Corporation, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Endacea, Inc., Adrenomed AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec, Inc., AstraZeneca, Orion Corporation, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., and Mylan N.V.

Global Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market by Indication

Meningitis

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Pneumonia

Hemorrhage

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market by End User

Hospital & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market by Region

North America S. Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of LATAM

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Nordic Benelux Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA



