System Integrators Market 2021 Business Scenario –Cognizant, John Wood Group plc6, Capgemini SE, Wipro Group

System Integrators Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

System Integrators market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The System Integrators market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Cognizant, John Wood Group plc6, Capgemini SE, Wipro Group, Informatica Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mangan Inc., Avanceon LP, Tesco Controls, Inc., Stadler + Schaaf, Prime Controls, Maverick Technologies, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Matrix Technologies

Scope of the Report

The system integrator market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of 2020-2025. System Integrators specializes in conducting component subsystems together into a whole and ensuring that those subsystems function together. In todays era, manufacturing companies are introducing Flexible Manufacturing Systems (FMS) to break the classic trade-off between dependability and quality. FMS reduce labor and consequently process variability, improving the quality of the product and consist of varying kinds of production, material handling, and computer control modules. This further demands the system integrators where the requirement of highly flexible control software makes it simple to integrate the machines with a system such as the PLC system and database.



Key Market Trends

Cloud in Infrastructure Integration Accounts for Significant Growth

– Systems Integrator (SI) is an individual or a business that creates computing systems by combining software and hardware components taken from multiple vendors for their clients. In cloud computing (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), a cloud integrator works like an SI. This is a service that helps their client to negotiate the difficulties of cloud migration.

– Several businesses are increasing their investment in cloud services. According to Citrix, 82% of their companies believe that their ability to migrate apps in the cloud is hampered by the growing complexity of their high network infrastructure. So SI players are offering network and IT visibility that allows users to control and optimize performance, preempt threats, and secure end-user files, apps, and devices.

– Further, in cloud-enabled networking, the network is on-premises, but some or all resources used to manage it are in the cloud. Core network infrastructure (packet forwarding, routing, and data) remains in-house, but network management, monitoring, maintenance, and security services are done through the cloud. One example is by using a SaaS-based firewall to protect an on-premises network.

– Technologies like SD-WAN help aggregate all types of networks to deliver consistent user experience, whether the users are at their branch office, at home, or on any other network.

– Further, with the increasing demand from enterprises in the United States, various companies, such as HC (Host Color), in 2019, launched a managed cloud infrastructure service. The managed services are available with public cloud servers, hybrid cloud, and hosted private cloud, where managed cloud infrastructure includes installation of Linux or Windows-based operating system, regular maintenance, and updates of software programs and applications.

Asia-Pacific To Witness a Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is accounted to hold significant market growth due to the dominating source of IT and IT-enabled services in various major countries such as China and India. According to IBEF, the IT-BPM sector in India stood at USD 177 billion in 2019, witnessing a growth of 6.1 percent year-on-year and is estimated that the size of the industry shall grow to USD 350 billion by 2025. India’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-19.

– A player such as Asia Pacific Systems is a pioneer in offering a cloud-based service that helps customers in reducing capital expenditure and propel their business growth by rapidly deploying the cloud-based solutions with utmost security, agility, and with easy Manageability.

– Further, China is working on innovative industrial practice by implementing automation technologies in manufacturing. Besides, research institutes and corporates are collaboratively working to improve China’s manufacturing processes. Companies such as Honda (Japan), Toyota (Japan), and Suzuki (Japan) are developing smart factories for manufacturing robots, sensors, wireless technologies, and machine vision systems, thus propelling the growth of the industrial control, which significantly propels the growth of system integrators market.

– Moreover, the expansion of downstream infrastructure in oil and gas, Asia-Pacific is expected to result in the significant demand for EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services in the coming years. Players such as Jason Marine Group Limited (Singapore) has significant experience in providing completed integrated telecoms for offshore/onshore oil and gas industries. As a recognized Telecommunication System Integrator in the oil and gas global market, the company provides turnkey project systems that cover a full spectrum of services from the areas of engineering design, project management, supply, integration, installation, testing, commission, and maintenance.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: System Integrators Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

