System Integrators Market 2021 Business Scenario – Cognizant, John Wood Group plc, Capgemini SE, Wipro Group

Global System Integrators Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The System Integrators Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the System Integrators.

The system integrator market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of 2021-2026.

– The demand for low-cost and energy-efficient production processes drives the market. The industry sector is one of the largest end-use sectors, both in terms of final energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions. System integrators have been involved in many traditional efficiency improvement activities like a motor replacement, inverters installation, etc. which are strictly related to energy usage reduction. But system integrators can also help a company to reduce its environmental impact through the operations optimization process.

– Connecting the information coming from the production plant and then crossing them with energy consumption information and point-of-sale (POS) details can provide reports that can help identify possible optimizations, where having all the information separate could not have been enlightening. Further, by participating in the system integrator program, one can expect low-cost development tools and the training and support necessary.

– Further, the growing use of IoT in industrial automation drives the market. The automation systems integrators are equipped with opportunity because, in most businesses, the usage of IoT solutions is shifted from being handled by the IT department to operations, and due to an existing relationship between operations and system integrators it will, therefore, be easy for systems integrators to cooperate with IIoT vendors.

– However, with the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a significant market slowdown in the first half of 2020 due to the stoppage of manufacturing units, infrastructure construction, etc., compared to the 2019 growth. Players of system integrators are mostly involved currently to protect the people against COVID-19. For instance, NEC India was selected as the master system integrator by KDMC for the smart city project in the twin cities in 2019. Under this project, NEC India has planned to implement a broad range of smart city solutions, which includes smart city operations center, environmental and flood sensors. Due to the current pandemic, the work has been paused, and currently, NEC India is helping Kalyan Dombivali Smart City (SKDCL) by setting up an emergency war room cum command center at KDMC Commissioner’s office to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the city.

– However, complex upgrading and security issues challenge the market growth. When it comes to upgrading the system, the IT team is more likely to have a tough time. Integration does not turn several programs into one, it just ties them together, and they still need to be upgraded separately. The process is complex and time-consuming. Also, finding a balance between providing easy access for administrators and customers, maintaining flow, and securing certain physical and logical zones is crucial, and system integration makes user’s information more vulnerable, which faces the security issues.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593290/system-integrators-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of Global System Integrators Market are Cognizant, John Wood Group plc, Capgemini SE, Wipro Group, Informatica Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mangan Inc., Avanceon LP, Tesco Controls, Inc., Stadler + Schaaf, Prime Controls, Maverick Technologies, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Wunderlich-Malec Engineering, Matrix Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Sept 2020- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has partnered with Extreme Networks, a provider of cloud-driven networking, to, successfully complete the Post Merger Integration (PMI) of AerohiveNetworks into its ecosystem, in record time.

– March 2020- GCL System Integration Technology Co Ltd plans the construction of a 60-GW solar module production complex in Anhui Province. The company, part of Golden Concord Group, announced last week it has entered into an investment cooperation agreement with the government of FeidongCounty, where the project will be realised. GCL System expects to spend CNY 18 billion (USD 2.54 billion /EUR 2.29 billion) on the project, including CNY 5 billion on the first phase targeting a manufacturing capacity of 15 GW.

Key Market Trends

Cloud in Infrastructure Integration Accounts for Significant Growth



– Systems Integrator (SI) is an individual or a business that creates computing systems by combining software and hardware components taken from multiple vendors for their clients. In cloud computing (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), a cloud integrator works like an SI. This is a service that helps their client to negotiate the difficulties of cloud migration.

– Several businesses are increasing their investment in cloud services. According to Citrix, 82% of their companies believe that their ability to migrate apps in the cloud is hampered by the growing complexity of their high network infrastructure. So SI players are offering network and IT visibility that allows users to control and optimize performance, preempt threats, and secure end-user files, apps, and devices.

– Further, in cloud-enabled networking, the network is on-premises, but some or all resources used to manage it are in the cloud. Core network infrastructure (packet forwarding, routing, and data) remains in-house, but network management, monitoring, maintenance, and security services are done through the cloud. One example is by using a SaaS-based firewall to protect an on-premises network.

– Technologies like SD-WAN help aggregate all types of networks to deliver consistent user experience, whether the users are at their branch office, at home, or on any other network.

– Further, with the increasing demand from enterprises in the United States, various companies, such as HC (Host Color), in 2019, launched a managed cloud infrastructure service. The managed services are available with public cloud servers, hybrid cloud, and hosted private cloud, where managed cloud infrastructure includes installation of Linux or Windows-based operating system, regular maintenance, and updates of software programs and applications.

Asia-Pacific To Witness a Significant Market Growth



– Asia Pacific is accounted to hold significant market growth due to the dominating source of IT and IT-enabled services in various major countries such as China and India. According to IBEF, the IT-BPM sector in India stood at USD 177 billion in 2019, witnessing a growth of 6.1 % year-on-year and is estimated that the size of the industry shall grow to USD 350 billion by 2025. India’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-19.

– The digital transformation has become a top priority in the country and moving with a rapid pace, as a greater number of companies are implementing formal strategies to support their efforts. China Telecom has mentioned that in 2013, cloud computing was only worth 3% of China’s enterprise IT market, and it is expected to grow till 20% by 2020.

– A player such as Asia Pacific Systems is a pioneer in offering a cloud-based service that helps customers in reducing capital expenditure and propel their business growth by rapidly deploying the cloud-based solutions with utmost security, agility, and with easy manageability.

– Further, China is working on innovative industrial practice by implementing automation technologies in manufacturing. Besides, research institutes and corporates are collaboratively working to improve China’s manufacturing processes. Companies such as Honda (Japan), Toyota (Japan), and Suzuki (Japan) are developing smart factories for manufacturing robots, sensors, wireless technologies, and machine vision systems, thus propelling the growth of the industrial control, which significantly propels the growth of system integrators market.

– Moreover, the expansion of downstream infrastructure in oil and gas, Asia-Pacific is expected to result in the significant demand for EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services in the coming years. Players such as Jason Marine Group Limited (Singapore) has significant experience in providing completed integrated telecoms for offshore/onshore oil and gas industries. As a recognized Telecommunication System Integrator in the oil and gas global market, the company provides turnkey project systems that cover a full spectrum of services from the areas of engineering design, project management, supply, integration, installation, testing, commission, and maintenance.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593290/system-integrators-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=07

Highlights of the System Integrators Market Report:

– Detailed overview of System Integrators Market

– Changing the System Integrators market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected System Integrators market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of System Integrators Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the System Integrators Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. System Integrators industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593290?mode=su?Mode=07

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com