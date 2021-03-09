System Integrators Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Cognizant, John Wood Group plc, Capgemini SE, Wipro Group

System Integrators Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The System Integrators Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The system integrator market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global System Integrators Market are Cognizant, John Wood Group plc, Capgemini SE, Wipro Group, Informatica Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Mangan Inc., Avanceon LP, Tesco Controls, Inc., Stadler + Schaaf, Prime Controls, Maverick Technologies, ATS Automation Tooling Systems and others.

Regional Outlook of System Integrators Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Infosys announced that it would be using IBM Public Cloud in helping companies in their digital transformation adoption. Infosys announced to soon offer its clients access to Red Hat’s portfolio of the open-source offerings on the IBM public cloud with the aim of helping enterprises scale their businesses.

– November 2019 – Rackspace acquires Cloud-Native AWS Specialist Onica, where this deal for the managed cloud giant further boosts its Amazon firepower with professional services capabilities around IoT, container-tech, and other cutting-edge application-layer technologies.

– July 2019 – Yokogawa selected by ExxonMobil as the Open Process Automation (OPA) system integrator will be responsible for establishing the company’s OPA Test Bed, where the development work and experiments conducted on the Test Bed will support ExxonMobil’s effort to move toward a standards-based, open, secure and interoperable process control architecture.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud in Infrastructure Integration Accounts for Significant Growth

– Systems Integrator (SI) is an individual or a business that creates computing systems by combining software and hardware components taken from multiple vendors for their clients. In cloud computing (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), a cloud integrator works like an SI. This is a service that helps their client to negotiate the difficulties of cloud migration.

– Several businesses are increasing their investment in cloud services. According to Citrix, 82% of their companies believe that their ability to migrate apps in the cloud is hampered by the growing complexity of their high network infrastructure. So SI players are offering network and IT visibility that allows users to control and optimize performance, preempt threats, and secure end-user files, apps, and devices.

– Further, in cloud-enabled networking, the network is on-premises, but some or all resources used to manage it are in the cloud. Core network infrastructure (packet forwarding, routing, and data) remains in-house, but network management, monitoring, maintenance, and security services are done through the cloud. One example is by using a SaaS-based firewall to protect an on-premises network.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The System Integrators Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

