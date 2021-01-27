System Integrator Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Players like Capgemini, Accenture, IBM, Infosys Limited, Jitterbit

The research and analysis conducted in System Integrator report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and System Integrator industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, System Integrator Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.34% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 11,843.51 million by 2027. Retail and consumer goods industries are continuously trying to find out ways to increase the precision of work, safety and to work with growing technology. The requirement for these reasons is being fulfilled through the use of system integrators as they are used to measure, control, manage, and maintain business processes through digitization and automation. System integrators are being used widely due to the increasing integration of advanced technologies.

Retail automation has revolutionized the retail operations. Technological advancements have proliferated adoption of automation in retail industries. The benefits of automated retail have increased the awareness about automation in retail operations that help optimize inventory, purchase or sales services, and others, which are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The growth of market has been highly boosted by increase in growth and adoption of IOT devices. Increasing investment for the development of advanced technology is boosting the growth of the market. The system integrators in retail and consumer goods industry has various security vulnerability in the systems which increases the risk of cyber-attacks which acts as major restraint factor for the global system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

This system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Scope and Market Size

Global system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented on the basis of service type, technology, product type and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of service type, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into consulting services, application integration, and infrastructure integration. In 2020, infrastructure integration segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to register a significant growth in the forecast period due to the growing integration of digitalized solutions in the retail sector for improving operational efficiency.

On the basis of technology, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), human machine interface (HMI), product lifecycle management (PLM), safety automation system, programmable controller logic (PLC), manufacturing execution system (MES), advanced process control (APC) and operator training simulators (OTS). In 2020, product lifecycle management (PLM) is holding the largest market share and also expected to grow with significant rate in the forecast period due to the increasing demand in small and medium enterprises across various industry verticals to optimize the manufacturing cost is the prime factor fostering market growth.

On the basis of product type, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into barcode & RFID, point of shelf, camera, electronic shelf labels and others. In 2020, barcode and RFID is dominating the global system integrator market for retail and consumer goods due to increasing demand for e-commerce industries and elimination of human errors is the key driving factor for the market.

On the basis of end user, the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented into retail and consumer goods. In 2020, retail industry is dominating the market due to growing sector of e-commerce industry.

Competitive Landscape and System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Market Share Analysis

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

The major players covered in the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report are Capgemini, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Jitterbit, Logic, Magic Software Enterprises, HCL Technologies Limited, BTM Global, AISG, Sopra Steria, Dell Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Wipro Limited, Tyco, Cognizant, SADA, Inc., Atos SE and Tata Consultancy Services Limited among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

For instance,

In March 2019, Capgemini announced launch of Unified Commerce Solution for Grocery which is a new Salesforce Fullforce solution. Unified Commerce Solution was designed to help grocers capture loyalty by improving the ordering experience. Unified Commerce Solution for Grocery helps retailers to deliver their business goals and address the needs of the modern grocery customers. This has helped the company to enhance their product offerings.

In August 2020, BTM Global announced that Marshall Retail Group (MRG) is live with the Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service (POS) v18 in the cloud. This Xstore office cloud service acts as the central repository for all store transactions which allows cross-store returns and provides upstream systems necessary sales and transactional information.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Buy this Premium Research Report:

