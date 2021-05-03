System Integration Market to Expand at a CAGR of 14.21% Over 2021-2026 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “System Integration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global system integration market size reached a value of US$ 303.2 Billion in 2020 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.21% during 2021-2026

System integration refers to the integration of several physical and digital IT infrastructures, such as protocols, inventory machine systems, applications, databases, etc., into a centralized network. Several installation methods include vertical, horizontal, standard, and star data formats with business process management, computer programming and manual programming. System integration offers data integrity, enhances workflow efficiency and productivity, reduces operational costs, and improves business-to-business (B2B) communication. Owing to these factors, it is extensively adopted across diverse industries, healthcare, government, oil and gas, telecommunications and IT, BFSI, etc.

The growing scalability among various enterprises and the advent of advanced technologies, including cloud-based services, big data, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), etc., have accelerated the operational complexity in business processes. This has augmented the demand for distributed system integration to streamline various systems. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of the Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) solutions has increased the utilization of system integration across the transportation and oil & gas industries to distribute integrated resources for multiple applications. Besides this, the implementation of stringent lockdown regulation to contain the spread of COVID-19 has urged corporates to alter their business models and opt for remote working solutions. This has further catalyzed the demand for system integration to attain secure and convenient remote access to data on a real-time basis.

Global System Integration Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Accenture Plc., BAE Systems Plc., Capgemini SA., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Service Limited and Wipro Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, service and end use industry.

Breakup by Service:

Infrastructure Integration

Application Integration

Consulting

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Retail

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

