System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Estimated To Flourish Revenue $30 billion by 2028 with Competitors Like- Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market is expected to reach $30 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9% +during the forecast period 2021 – 2028.

SiP is a packaging technology, which contains multiple die in a single module. It is a mixture of various integrated circuits in a compact size, which further reduces the cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP dies can be stacked vertically or tiled horizontally with standard off-chip wire bonds or solder bumps. SiP is widely adopted in several applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication owing to its enhanced efficiency and durability.

The global SiP technology market is segmented on the basis of packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, application, and geography. Based on packaging technology, the market is classified into 2-D IC packaging, 2.5-D IC packaging, and 3-D IC packaging. In 2015, 2.5-D IC Packaging segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue contribution, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to its compact size and enhanced efficiency.

Top players of System in Package (SiP) Technology Market:-

Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., ChipMOS Technologies Inc., Powertech Technologies Inc., and ASE Group

“Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market” is investigative report of unique nature which involves statistics in relation with chief regional markets. This includes key regional areas such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc. and the foremost countries such as United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China.

SYSTEM IN PACKAGE (SIP) TECHNOLOGY MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION:

By Packaging Technology

2-D IC Packaging

2.5-D IC Packaging

3-D IC Packaging

By Packaging Type

Flat Packages

Pin Grid Arrays

Surface Mount

Small Outline Packages

Others

By Interconnection Technology

Wire Bond

Flip Chip

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Industrial System

Aerospace & Defense

Others (Traction & Medical)

