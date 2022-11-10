System downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall around 3 a.m.

Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast simply after 3 a.m. Learn reside updates beneath:

3:57 a.m., 11/10/22

Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall round 3 a.m.

3:28 a.m., 11/10/22

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph have gotten extra frequent this morning throughout Duval County. As extra rain bands pivot onshore, these will proceed, First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says.

3:15 a.m., 11/10/22

Our seashores have simply handed low tide. With the tide coming in later this morning, flooding issues will improve, First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says.

3:14 a.m., 11/10/22

NICOLE MAKES LANDFALL: Radar imagery from Miami and Melbourne reveals the middle of Nicole has made landfall on the east coast of the Florida peninsula on North Hutchinson Island simply south of Vero Seashore. The utmost sustained winds are estimated to be 75 mph (120 km/h), and the minimal central strain is estimated to be 981 mb (28.97 inches).

With Nicole’s landfall, it now turns into the newest recorded landfall ever for the Florida east coast.

