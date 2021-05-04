Syrup Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Syrup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global syrup market is growing at a CAGR of 4% during 2020-2025. A syrup is a thick liquid consisting of a highly concentrated sugar solution added with several flavoring agents. It is generally available in the form of maple syrup, chocolate syrup, fruit syrup, tapioca syrup, malt syrup, etc. Syrups are primarily utilized as sweeteners, flavoring agents, taste enhancers, food additives, and beverage concentrates. As a result, they are extensively used in confectionaries, bakery products, frozen desserts, beverages, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Rapid urbanization with hectic consumer work schedules has induced the demand for ready-to-eat and processed food products, thereby driving the growth of the global syrup market. Furthermore, the launch of several low-calorie organic product variants with natural sweetening agents and flavorings is also anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the rising consumption of flavored syrups as sweeteners and toppings with desserts, beverages, frozen yogurts, breakfast cereals, etc., further fosters the market growth. The elevating levels of globalization have resulted in the adoption of cross-cultural food trends, which also acts as a growth-inducing factor for the syrup market. Additionally, the growing popularity of flavored drinks has led to the introduction of newer syrup ranges in the beverage sector.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the syrup market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Conagra Brands Inc.

Concord Food LLC

Kraft foods

Kraft Heinz Company

Nature’s Way Products LLC

NutriFood Indonesia

Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo)

Sonoma Syrup Co.

The Hershey Company (Hershey Trust Company)

Amoretti

Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global syrup market on the basis of flavor, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Flavor:

Vanilla

Strawberry

Chocolate

Mint

Others

Breakup by Application:

Beverages

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Confectionaries

Bakery Products

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

