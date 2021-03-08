Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has Corona | Free press

Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma complain of “mild symptoms” and want to be quarantined at home for two to three weeks. A PCR test had previously shown infection with the coronavirus.

Damascus (AP) – Syrian President Baschar al-Assad and his wife Asma have tested positive for the corona virus. Both are in good health, the Syrian presidential office announced Monday.

The head of state and his wife felt “mild symptoms” and then submitted to a PCR test. The couple will go into quarantine for two to three weeks and then continue working from there.

Recently nothing was known about the health problems of the 55-year-old president. In August, however, he had to interrupt a speech in parliament for a few minutes due to a slight drop in blood pressure, but then continued, as the government said at the time.

More than 15,000 corona infections and 1,000 deaths from the virus have been reported in Syria since the pandemic began a good year ago. Aid agencies warn that the corona is spreading more and more, especially in the northwest of the country.

Assad had taken power in Syria from his father Hafiz in 2000 at the age of 34. Civil war has been raging in the country for ten years. Government forces and Assad’s supporters now control much of the country again.

