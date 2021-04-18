Syria to hold presidential elections at the end of May | Free press

Syria to hold presidential elections at the end of May | Free press

The people of Syria will elect a new president on May 26. Bashar al-Assad is expected to run for a fourth term. He will probably be reelected.

Damascus (AP) – The leadership of the civil war nation of Syria is planning presidential elections late next month.

Candidates could register as candidates for ten days from Monday, parliament president Hamuda Sabagh said, according to a report from Sana’s state agency on Sunday. The election will take place on May 26 and Syrians living abroad will vote on May 20.

President Bashar al-Assad is expected to run for a fourth term. He will probably be reelected. The 55-year-old has ruled Syria since 2000.

Assad was last confirmed for seven years in 2014 with a majority of 88.7 percent of the vote. Elections were held only in regions controlled by the government. Prominent opposition members were effectively excluded, as most of them fought against the government or lived in exile. The EU and other Western states therefore classified the elections as illegal and undemocratic.

A civil war has been raging in Syria for ten years. In March 2011, there were critical protests against the government, which turned into a nationwide conflict with international participation. With the help of Russia in particular, government forces have brought many important areas back under their control.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99