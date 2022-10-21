Syria reports Israeli airstrikes on suburbs of Damascus

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs late Friday, within the first such assault in additional than a month, state media reported. There have been no casualties within the strikes.

The Syrian army stated later that a number of Israeli missiles have been fired towards some army positions close to Damascus. It saidt Syrian air defenses shot down many of the missiles, including that there was solely materials losses.

Residents within the capital earlier stated they heard at the very least three explosions.

Syrian state TV stated Syrian air defenses responded to “an Israeli aggression within the airspace of Damascus and southern areas.”

The professional-government Sham FM radio station stated the assaults have been near the Damascus Worldwide Airport south of the capital.

Friday’s strikes have been the primary since Sept. 17, when an Israeli assault on the Damascus Worldwide Airport and close by army posts south of the Syrian capital killed 5 troopers. That assault got here days after an Israeli strike shit the primary airport within the northern metropolis of Aleppo.

Israel has carried out a whole lot of strikes on targets inside government-controlled components of Syria in recent times, however not often acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, nevertheless, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant teams, corresponding to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has despatched hundreds of fighters to assist Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The Israeli strikes comes amid a wider shadow conflict between the nation and Iran. The assaults on the airports in Damascus and Aleppo are over fears it was getting used to funnel Iranian weaponry into the nation.