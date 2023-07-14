Syria Allows U.N. to Use Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing for Aid Deliveries

Syria introduced on Thursday that it could give state approval for the United Nations to ship humanitarian support into rebel-held northern areas via a contentious border crossing with Turkey, successfully giving President Bashar al-Assad’s authorities management over all support deliveries to the northern areas of the nation.

Till two days in the past, the U.N. and different worldwide support companies had entry to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing based mostly on a 2014 mandate from the Safety Council. Syria’s authorities abided by the decision and was not concerned within the support deliveries, however makes an attempt by the Council this week to increase the authorization failed.

In a letter submitted to the United Nations and the Safety Council, Syria mentioned it could permit the United Nations entry to the crossing for six months “in full cooperation and coordination” with the Syrian authorities.

It’s unclear whether or not U.N. convoys will now require permits from the Syrian authorities to cross Bab al-Hawa, if they may face inspections, and if they may have the ability to proceed working with native companions. Support companies have mentioned their convoys touring contained in the nation between government-held territory and rebel-held areas face hurdles and slowed motion.