Synthetic Tackifiers Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018 – 2028

The growth of the paints and coatings industry is being driven by increasing construction activities and automotive vehicles production. The growth of both of these industries is expected to upsurge the demand for synthetic tackifiers in the coming years. Growing demand for synthetic rubber in the automotive industry is expected to drive the sales of synthetic tackifiers for the synthetic rubber applications. The polymer and plastics industry has shown significant growth in recent years, owing to which, the synthetic tackifiers market is expected witness healthy growth in near future.

Non-economical process of manufacturing synthetic tackifiers is expected to retard the growth of the synthetic tackifiers market in the coming years. Limited supply of raw materials for the manufacturing of synthetic hydrocarbon-based tackifiers is expected to limit the growth of the synthetic tackifiers market in the coming years.

Regional Outlook

The North America region holds a prominent share of around 18% in the global polymer and plastics industry. The region has also reported decent growth in the polymer and plastics industry in recent years owing to which the demand for synthetic tackifiers in North America is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Europe, with its growing polymer and plastics industry and increasing demand for paints and coatings for OEM applications, is expected to witness high demand for synthetic tackifiers high in the coming years. Latin America region is expected to be a high potential region for the growth of the synthetic tackifiers market. The growth of the oil and gas industry in the region is expected to accelerate the production of downstream products in the region. Moreover, the growing polymer and plastics and construction industry in the region is also expected to aid the sales growth of synthetic tackifiers.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of synthetic tackifiers. Abundant and economical raw materials available in the region, owing to the well-established oil and gas industry, will attract manufacturers to invest in the region. The growth of the polymer and plastic and construction industry in the region is also expected to create a platform for the growth of synthetic tackifiers market in the region. Asia region is expected to witness healthy growth in terms of synthetic tackifiers’ sales owing to the growing construction, paints and coatings and polymer and plastics industries in the region. China and India are expected to remain high growth regions for the sales of synthetic tackifiers.

Some of the participants involved in the synthetic tackifiers market are listed below: Exxon Mobil Corporation Eastman Chemical Company Hexion Inc. Kraton Corporation Enterplast, Inc. Harima Chemicals Inc. Asahi Chemical Synthetic Co., Ltd Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd Pukhraj Additives LLP Pinova Inc. Full Service S.R.L

The Synthetic Tackifiers market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Synthetic Tackifiers market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated Synthetic Tackifiers market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Synthetic Tackifiers market research report provides analysis and information according to Synthetic Tackifiers market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The Synthetic Tackifiers market research report covers exhaustive analysis on: Synthetic Tackifiers Market Segments Synthetic Tackifiers Market Dynamics Synthetic Tackifiers Market Size Synthetic Tackifiers Supply & Demand Synthetic Tackifiers Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Synthetic Tackifiers Competition & Companies involved Synthetic Tackifiers Technology Synthetic Tackifiers Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS) Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Synthetic Tackifiers market research report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Synthetic Tackifiers market research report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Synthetic Tackifiers market research report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

