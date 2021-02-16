Synthetic Monitoring Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Global Outlook – 2026

The synthetic monitoring market was valued at USD 838.5 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 1944.705 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

– Active monitoring is essential in the complex infrastructure that many IT teams are managing, where multiple networks, providers, and applications can all consume IT time and resources. Synthetic monitoring, therefore, helps troubleshoot in these cases, as it shows IT teams what users are seeing, in a continuous way.

– Slower page response time leads to an increase in page abandonment, with around 40% of users stating that they abandon a page if it does not load within three seconds. For online retail giants, like Amazon, a similar delay would be catastrophic, resulting in estimated lost sales of USD 1.6 billion per year.

– Google recently calculated that by slowing down the search results by just four-tenths of a second, it could lose eight million searches in a day, which would translate into a substantial reduction in revenues from online advertisements, due to reduced presence.

Competitive Landscape

The synthetic monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players use various strategies, such as new product launches, agreements, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and other strategies, to increase their footprints in this market. Most businesses across the whole spectrum combine at least two or three different tools to monitor and run their IT infrastructure. The tools are usually available in three distribution models, such as SaaS, open-source software, and closed source solutions. Key players are CA Technologies, Dynatrace LLC, SmartBear Software, etc.

– In August 2019 – SmartBear announced the acquisition of Bitbar, the provider of the global advanced mobile application test automation platform and device cloud. This transaction will help SmartBear use technologically advanced testing solutions with the existing product portfolio. This acquisition also allows SmartBear to fully embrace automation to deliver higher quality software faster.

– In February 2020 – Dynatrace announced a partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for providing the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform to significantly enhance enterprises’ cloud visibility and support for the VAs cloud migration efforts

IT and Telecommunications is Expected to Show Significant Growth

– Effective monitoring is the key factor governing the on-premise, cloud, or hybrid infrastructure. Relying on traditional IT monitoring tools, which are not built for complex infrastructure landscape, is increasingly becoming difficult for IT managers. These are actively shifting toward synthetic monitoring solutions.

– Active monitoring has significant importance in the complex infrastructure that many IT teams are managing, where multiple networks, providers, and applications can all consume IT time and resources. Synthetic monitoring, therefore, helps troubleshoot in these cases, as it shows IT teams what users see, in a continuous way.

– Modernizing the services for the IT and telecom sector is an evolved approach through API management, for bridging the gap between traditional, on-premise, and cloud-based IT systems. It increases operational efficiency and effectiveness, consolidating the way data is captured, analyzed, and shared across the enterprises, along with an improved experience.

North America Accounted for a Significant Share



– The market in North America is increasing, due to the critical need for pro-active monitoring of increasing complex applications and rising adoption of cloud-based application and DevOps application.

– In North America, consumers are increasingly preferring online platform for varied services, even in the conventional markets, because of which, companies are focusing on improving their application management services.

– In addition to this, owing to rise in DevOps, the region also marks a significant demand for SaaS-based applications. According to the Cisco Global Cloud Index Report, North America is expected to account for 48% of all large-scale public cloud data centers called hyperscale data centers across the world by 2021.

– IBM recently launched the first financial services-ready public cloud of the world in collaboration with Bank of America. Under the agreement Bank of America will be a committed collaborator to use the platform and host key applications on IBMs public cloud, to support its 66 million banking customers.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Synthetic Monitoring Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

