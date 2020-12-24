Synthetic Lethality-Based Drugs and Targets Market 2020-28 skyrocketing revenue US$ 8 Billion with Pfizer, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, AtlasMedx, BeiGene, Chordia Therapeutics, Clovis Oncology, GlaxoSmithKline, IDEAYA Biosciences, Mission Therapeutics, Repare Therapeutics

Synthetic Lethality-Based Drugs and Targets Market is estimated to be worth USD 8 billion by 2028.

Synthetic lethality, initially described in Drosophila as recessive lethality56, is classically defined as the setting in which inactivation of either of two genes individually has little effect on cell viability but loss of function of both genes simultaneously leads to cell death.

Synthetic lethality refers to the death of cells caused by concomitant perturbations of two genes (loss-of-function mutations, RNA interference, drug treatment, etc.), each of which is nonlethal alone.

The only drug that is approved for clinical use based on a synthetic lethal interaction is PARP inhibitors for the treatment of BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer.

Major Key Players of the Market:

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

AtlasMedx

BeiGene

Chordia Therapeutics

Clovis Oncology

GlaxoSmithKline

IDEAYA Biosciences

Mission Therapeutics

Pfizer

Repare Therapeutics

Sierra Oncology

SyntheX Labs

What to Expect from this Report on Synthetic Lethality-Based Drugs and Targets Market:

Synthetic Lethality-Based Drugs and Targets Market: By target

Breast Cancer

Cervical / Anogenital Cancer

Diabetic Macular Edema

Gastric Cancer

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Renal Cell Cancer

Synthetic Lethality-Based Drugs and Targets Market: By molecule

Small Molecule

Biologic

Synthetic Lethality-Based Drugs and Targets Market: By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Synthetic Lethality-Based Drugs and Targets Market: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

