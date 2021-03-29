Synthetic Food Colors Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2028

The Synthetic Food Colors Market report offers the most infallible and accurate data through the 360 degree research methodology. The suggestions that can be acquired with this marketing document do not just match today’s fast-evolving business trends, but also allow companies to capitalize on them. While formulating this market research report, research analyst give 24×7 support to precisely understand the business requirements. Seasoned analysts and competent experts ensure credibility of the market data and provide it in the quickest turnaround time.

The major players covered in the synthetic food colors market report are BASF SE, Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd., Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Rung International, Denim Colourchem (P) Limited, Nestlé, Alliance Organics LLP., Cargill, Incorporated., Arun Colour Chem Private Limited, jamsons, Rexza Colours, San-Ei Gen F.F.I.,Inc., ADM, Dow, Sensient Technologies Corporation, sunfoodtech, Matrix Pharma Chem, Red Sun Dye Chem., AJANTA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES., Parshwanath Dye Stuff Industries., Thomas Publishing Company., among other domestic and global players.

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Synthetic food colors market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 4.50% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The increasing food consumption across the globe due to growing population is escalating the growth of synthetic food colors market.

Synthetic food colors refer to food additives which are produced by chemical modification or chemical synthesis and therefore they differ from the natural food colors. These food colors are in the form of gel, liquid and powder which impart color once added to any food or beverage.

The increase in the rate of domestic consumption of synthetic food colors and the rise in need for convenience foods owning to the growth in consumer’s knowledge regarding traditional and exotic taste are the major factors driving the synthetic food colors market. The shift in consumer’s preference towards food with high quality and appearance which increases the consumption of these food colors and enhancement in product by manufacturers to cater the requirements of the consumers accelerate the market growth. The rapid urbanization, growth in population and increase in disposable income also influence the market. Additionally, the rise in production and demand of food and beverage products across the globe and the lower cost of synthetic food colors in comparison with natural food colors positively affect the synthetic food colors market. Furthermore, the increasing launch of advanced products, innovative color extractions through new raw materials, emergence of new shades and multi-functional colors and increasing ventures in developing nations extend profitable opportunities to the market players.

On the other hand, concerns regarding the health hazards of synthetic food colors and implementation of stringent regulations associated with the utilization of these colors in food applications are factors expected to obstruct the market growth. The change in consumer’s preference towards the natural ingredients is projected to challenge the synthetic food colors market.

Conducts Overall SYNTHETIC FOOD COLORS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product (Red 40/Allura Red, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Others),

Form (Liquid, Gel, Powder),

Solubility (Dye, Lake),

Application, (Food, Beverages)

The countries covered in the synthetic food colors market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia Pacific dominates the synthetic food colors market because of the lack of government regulations and awareness regarding the synthetic food colors, growing population, increase in demand for packaged food and rising disposable income in the region.

