Synthetic Diamond Market Is Set To Witness A Substantial CAGR Of 7.21% In The Forecast Period Of 2019- 2026 | Top Companies- Element Six UK Ltd., Applied Diamond Inc, HEYARU GROUP.

Global synthetic diamond market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.21% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Improvement in technologies to avoid impurities and rising application of synthetic diamond in electronics and semiconductor industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Element Six UK, Applied Diamond HEYARU GROUP., Sandvik AB, ILJIN DIAMOND CO., Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co.,Ltd., Industrial Abrasives Schlumberger Limited., Laxmi Impex, SWAROVSKI, Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Eco Star Diamond, Soham Industrial Diamonds, Krystal Grown Diamonds, HeNan LiLiang Diamond Co., Pgd, New Diamond Technology, D.NEA, FOREVER COMPANIES among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Synthetic diamonds are those diamonds which are manufactured in the laboratories and have similar crystal structure, chemical composition and physical properties as natural diamonds. These are produced by the use of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) or high pressure high temperature (HPHT) forms in the study unit. They are available in two types polished and rough. These synthetic diamonds are available in different shapes and sizes as per the need of the customer. They are widely used in different applications such as laser& X- Ray, sensor & scanning, quantum computing, water treatment and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income will drive the growth of this market

Growing demand from fashion industry will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing prevalence of superabrasives will propel the growth of this market

Affordable price of the synthetic diamond will also contribute as a factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Adverse assessment among consumers of synthetic jewellery is expected to act as a restraint for this market

Dearth of marketing and branding will also hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness among population about synthetic diamond can impede the market growth

Complexity associated with the manufacturing process also restricts the market growth

