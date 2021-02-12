Synthetic Detergents Market 2021| Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A synthetic detergent is primarily any synthetic substance, other than soap, which is an effective cleanser and functions equally well as a surface-active agent in hard or soft water. Synthetic detergents are utilized for a variety of applications, like washing clothes, house cleaning, and others. Unlike soaps that are not effective in hard water, synthetic detergents work both in soft water and hard water. Also, synthetic detergents have cleaning properties in dilute solutions, unlike soaps, which are concentrated solids. The main difference between synthetic detergents and soap is the ingredients used during manufacturing. While synthetic detergents are prepared from petroleum products, manufacturers make soap from lye and natural fat. Unlike natural soap, a synthetic detergent breaks up oil and dirt molecules in hard water.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The synthetic detergents market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in into laundry cleaning, household cleaning, dishwashing, fuel additives, biological reagent, and others. Growing demand for detergents from the laundry care application and increased availability of shale gas reserves for the production of synthetic detergents are the major factors propelling market growth. The availability of numerous products through both the online and offline retailing is further influencing this market. However, stringent environmental regulations and fluctuating raw material prices may further impact on the growth of the synthetic detergents market. Nevertheless, the growth of the oleochemicals market as an advantage for bio-based detergents is projected to act as an opportunity for the market, in the future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Synthetic Detergents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the synthetic detergents market with detailed market segmentation by form, application, type, and geography. The global synthetic detergents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synthetic detergents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global synthetic detergents market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and type. On the basis of form, the synthetic detergents market is segmented into bar, powder and liquid or gel. The synthetic detergents market on the basis of the application is classified into laundry cleaning, household cleaning, dishwashing, fuel additives, biological reagent, and others. On the basis of type, global synthetic detergents market is bifurcated into anionic detergents, cationic detergents, non-ionic detergents, zwitterionic (ampholytic) detergents, and other types.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global synthetic detergents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The synthetic detergents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the synthetic detergents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the synthetic detergents market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global synthetic detergents market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from synthetic detergents market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for synthetic detergents in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the synthetic detergents market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the synthetic detergents market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Kao Corporation

Nice Group

Proctor and Gamble

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Stepan Company

The 3M Company

Unilever Group

