Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global synthetic blood substitutes Market report comprises of vital details of the synthetic blood substitutes business sphere that aims to offer the reader a comprehensive understanding of the synthetic blood substitutes market and identify optimum growth prospects to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. The extensive analysis covered in the report offers insights into the estimated growth of the market during the forecast timeline. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain, economic scenario, and growth of the synthetic blood substitutes market. Moreover, the report assesses the current as well as the future impact of the global health crisis on the synthetic blood substitutes industry.

The global synthetic blood substitutes market is projected to worth USD 15.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for synthetic blood substitutes such as Hemopure, Oxyglobin, and Hemotech, is growing at a double-digit rate attributed to its rising application in cardiovascular diseases, anemia, malignant neoplasm, injuries, neonatal conditions, maternal conditions, and organ transplant, among others. Also, obstetric conditions linked with blood transfusion may result in health complications, and even death, if inappropriately managed, is likely to fuel the demand for synthetic blood substitutes.

The shortage of human blood for transfusion and rising incidence of accidents and injuries are amongst the significant factors influencing the market growth.

It is estimated that about 33.0% of Americans in their lifetime would receive transfusion in critical life-threatening condition. In the upcoming years, the shortage could be stark, as existing projections do not consider for the need for blood in circumstances of mass civilian casualties, encompassing natural calamities, terrorist attacks, and wars, thereby driving market demand.

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the synthetic blood substitutes market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Key participants include Hemarina, Sagart Corporation, FLUORO2 Therapeutics, Biopure Corporation, Alpha Therapeutic Corporation, KaloCyte, Baxter, Green Cross Corporation, North Field Laboratories, and Alliance Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

The Global synthetic blood substitutes Market report offers an elaborate analysis of the different elements of the industry, such as product development and technological advancements, product types, applications, and major expansion strategies undertaken by prominent companies. The assessment has been done based on primary and secondary research with a special focus on technological advancements, prominent industry players and suppliers, and distributors operating in the industry. The report is formulated to assist the readers better understand the overall market and make well-informed decisions. Blood transfusions are often administered to patients for the treatment of low hemoglobin levels percutaneous coronary intervention, coronary artery bypass grafting, and non-ST-segment elevation acute coronary syndromes, and settings. Thus, cardiovascular diseases are a major application area for the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic blood substitutes market on the basis of source, type, application, end-use, and region:

synthetic blood substitutes Market Segmentation:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Human Blood Animal Blood Microorganisms Synthetic Polymers Stem Cells Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hemoglobin-Based Oxygen Carriers (HBOCs) Perfluorocarbon (PFCs) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cardiovascular Diseases Anemia Malignant Neoplasm Injuries and Trauma Neonatal Conditions Maternal Conditions Organ Transplant Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Blood Banks Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



