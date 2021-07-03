Synthetic Biology Platforms Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2026 | Merck, Intrexon, Amyris, GenScrip

A latest research titled as Global Synthetic Biology Platforms Market has been published by HTF MI. The report covers in-depth insights on distinctive market features like recent trends, growth drivers and roadblocks that market leaders and emerging players are facing. With this study you can expect a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative analysis that will allow to explore market gaps and opportunity. The final compilation of the report includes n-number of players and some of the profiled players includes Novozymes (Denmark), Merck (United States), Intrexon (United States), Amyris (United States), GenScrip (United States), Integrated DNA Technologies (United States) etc.

The global Synthetic Biology Platform market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to increasing research in synthetic drugs and vaccines in the forecasted period. Synthetic Biology offers innovative approaches for engineering new biological systems or redesigning existing ones for useful purposes. The growing demand from Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering, Cloning will help to boost the global Synthetic Biology Platform market in the forecasted period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Novozymes (Denmark), Merck (United States), Intrexon (United States), Amyris (United States), GenScrip (United States), Integrated DNA Technologies (United States), Synthetic Genomics (United States), DSM (Netherlands) and Locus Biosciences (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of Synthetic Biology Platforms has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Upsurging Demand due to Wide Range of Applications of Synthetic Biology

Growing Investments in the Market

Rising R&D Funding and Growing Initiatives in Synthetic Biology

Declining Cost of DNA Sequencing and Synthesizing

The Growing Concern Related to Biosafety, Biosecurity, and Ethical

Upsurging Requirement of Fuel Alternatives

High Adoption due to Protein Therapeutics and Personalized Medicine

Standardization of Biological Parts

Synthetic Biology Platforms Providers, Government Regulatory Bodies, Private Research Organization, Government Research Organization and Others

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Synthetic Biology Platforms market on the basis of product [Synthetic Biological Tool [Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells] and Synthetic Biotechnology] , application [Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering, Cloning, Sequencing, Site-directed Mutagenesis, Measurement and Modeling, Microfluidics, Nanotechnology and Bioinformatics], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Synthetic Biology Platforms market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Synthetic Biology Platforms industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

