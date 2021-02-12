Synthetic Biology Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities by 2021-2025 | Key Players-Synthetic Genomics, Amyris, Integrated DNA Technologies, Twist Bioscience, Genscript, Novozymes etc.

The synthetic biology market is expected to reach US$ 56,044.9 million by 2025 from US$ 6,802.0 in 2016; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Download Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000960/

Synthetic biology, an interdisciplinary branch of biology and engineering, involves designing and constructing new devices, systems, and biological parts as well as re-designing existing, natural biological systems. It has various applications in the field of food & agriculture, medicine, and other areas. Technologies such as gene synthesis, genome engineering, and cloning and sequencing help the researchers to understand the organization of natural biological systems and design new biological entities. It offers various advantages to humans. Factors such as extensive use of enzymes kits and other gene synthesis products in research institutes and academics. Additionally, rising demand for enzyme based kits and solutions required for gene manipulation and rising awareness about genetic engineering among the healthcare professionals in developed nations also accelerate the market growth. However, competition among existing market players may restrain the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Synthetic Genomics, Inc

Amyris

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Genscript

Novozymes

Synthetic biology is an upcoming field and industry, which has numerous applications in the chemical, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and energy sectors. Various start-up companies are providing the products/services for the biological processes. Companies such as, Benchling which operate in CAD Tools, GenScript offers gene synthesis, Ginkgo Bioworks works for the organism engineering, Transcripts which is into bioinformatics operates for cloud labs/automation, Glowee provides consumer products, among the other companies operating in the synthetic biology.

Globally, synthetic biology has set the benchmark with its innovations and dynamic results. The industry has attracted various global leaders to invest in synthetic biology. For instance, synthetic biology company Zymergen has have received US$44 million funds in the year 2015, from investors such as Transcript, AME Cloud Ventures, Data Collective, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, HVF, Innovation Endeavors, Obvious Ventures, True Ventures, and Two Sigma Ventures. In addition, in the year 2016, Zymergen has raised US$130 million in Series B funding, which was led by SoftBank Group. The Round also included prior lead investors along with new investors such as Iconiq Capital, Prelude Ventures, and Tao Capital Partners.

Synthetic Biology Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

Synthetic Biology Industry research report is a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the Synthetic Biology global and regional market, which covers several industry dynamics. The Synthetic Biology market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details with market risk, growing demand and raw materials. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, regional traders, suppliers, top vendors to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.

Place a Direct Order of this Report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000960/

Note: If you have any special requirements related to Synthetic Biology Market Report please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defence.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com